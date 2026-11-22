Ayra Starr is 24 in 2026 — born June 14, 2002, in Cotonou, Benin. From Instagram covers to a Grammy nod, Starrgirl and an NFL halftime show: her age story.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Ayra Starr is 24 years old in 2026. She was born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe on June 14, 2002, in Cotonou, Benin, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria — which means she turned 24 on June 14, 2026, and turns 25 on June 14, 2027. The number matters more than it usually does with a pop star, because Starr has spent her whole career counting in public: she signed her record deal at 18, named her debut album after being 19, named her second album after turning 21, and then, at 24, dropped the age from the title entirely with Starrgirl.

That is the short answer, and it is the only answer this profile needs to prove — the birth date is undisputed across every serious source, from Wikipedia to the Nigerian press. The longer answer is why so many pages still get it wrong. A surprising number of Ayra Starr age pages on the internet still list her as 23 in late 2026, months after her 24th birthday, because they were written before June 14 and never updated. This profile does the arithmetic in the open, names the stale pages, and then uses the correct age as the spine of the story: what she had done by each birthday, and what 24 has already delivered — a third album, an NFL halftime show, a 20-city world tour, and a Coachella booking.

Five years ago she was an 18-year-old posting song covers on Instagram. She is now the youngest star of the Afrobeats top tier, with a Grammy nomination, three albums, and a headline slot at an NFL game in London behind her — all before 25. The age is the frame. The career inside the frame is the story.

Quick Facts Full Name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe Born June 14, 2002, Cotonou, Benin; raised in Lagos, Nigeria Age in 2026 24 years old (turned 24 on June 14, 2026; turns 25 on June 14, 2027) Zodiac Sign Gemini (June 14) Occupation Singer and songwriter (Afrobeats, R&B, pop) Record Label Mavin Records (signed 2020, age 18); Starrgirl co-released with Republic Records Management Roc Nation (management deal, 2025) Albums 19 & Dangerous (2021, age 19); The Year I Turned 21 (2024, age 21); Starrgirl (Aug 14, 2026, age 24) Breakthrough “Bloody Samaritan” (2021); “Rush” (2022) — Grammy nomination, Best African Music Performance 2026 Milestones Starrgirl album; first African artist to headline an NFL International Game halftime show (Oct 11, 2026); Starrgirl World Tour (20 cities); Coachella 2027 lineup Net Worth 2026 $4 million estimated, inside a $2M–$5M range (see our Ayra Starr net worth profile) Education Degree in International Relations, Les Cours Sonou University

How This Age Was Verified An age is only as good as its birth date, and Ayra Starr’s birth date is one of the least contested facts in Afrobeats: June 14, 2002, in Cotonou, Benin. Wikipedia lists it, XtraAfrica’s biography confirms it, Moviefone lists it, Afromix lists it, and the Nigerian press — NotJustOk, Creebhills, Schoolings — all print the same date. The arithmetic from there is simple: 2026 minus 2002 is 24, and because her birthday falls on June 14, she has been 24 since June 14, 2026. The confusion comes from pages that never did that subtraction again after writing it once. Self.Name.ng still describes her as 23 in 2026, Schoolings.org prints “23 years old on the 14th June, 2026,” and Platinumlist still shows age 23 — all three are stale, written or last edited before her June 2026 birthday and never corrected. NotJustOk, writing in June 2025, correctly recorded that she “turned 23 on June 14, 2025” — which is exactly what makes 24 in June 2026 the right number. Where this profile states an age at a past event, it gives the year and the birthday math alongside it, so a reader can check the arithmetic instead of taking it on trust.

Ayra Starr in 2026 — 24, three albums in, and fresh off an NFL halftime show — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Version: Who Ayra Starr Is

Ayra Starr is the 24-year-old Afrobeats star who has compressed a decade’s career into five years. Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe on June 14, 2002, in Cotonou, Benin, and raised in Lagos, she was discovered by Don Jazzy — the founder of Mavin Records — after posting song covers on Instagram, and signed to the label in 2020, when she was 18. Her debut EP arrived in January 2021. Her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, followed seven months later. By 2022 she had a Grammy-nominated single in “Rush.” By 2024 she had a second album, The Year I Turned 21, and a world tour. By 2026 she had a third album, Starrgirl, a halftime show at an NFL game in London, and a Coachella booking for 2027.

The sound is Afrobeats with R&B and pop woven through it, and the persona is the point: Starr’s stage name comes from the word “star,” and her lyrics return, album after album, to a young woman who knows her worth and says so. The industry noticed fast. She has worked with Wizkid, Rema, Asake, Coldplay, ZAYN, and Rauw Alejandro, and her management deal with Roc Nation, signed in 2025, put her on the same roster infrastructure as the global stars she now shares stages with. Her full life story — the Cotonou childhood, the Lagos years, the family behind her — is tracked year by year in our Ayra Starr biography, and the money is broken down in our Ayra Starr net worth profile. This page owns the age: what 24 means, how she got here so fast, and what the next birthday brings.

She is also, by the standards of the Afrobeats money list, still early. The veterans — Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido — are worth tens of millions and are all in their thirties. Starr, at 24, is worth an estimated $4 million, and the gap is a function of time: five years of earnings against fifteen. The question this profile answers is not whether 24 is young for what she has done — it plainly is — but how she used each of those 24 years, and why the next five are likely to move faster than the first five.

How Old Is Ayra Starr in 2026?

Ayra Starr is 24 years old. She was born on June 14, 2002, so she turned 24 on June 14, 2026, and she will turn 25 on June 14, 2027. Anyone reading this between those two dates is reading about a 24-year-old. The math is not complicated, which is what makes the number of wrong answers online worth a paragraph of its own.

Search “Ayra Starr age” and the first page of results is a split screen. Wikipedia, XtraAfrica, and Moviefone all give the June 14, 2002 birth date, and XtraAfrica states the correct age outright: 24 as of 2026. Bolavip, profiling her ahead of the NFL London game in October 2026, also says 24. Then there are the stragglers. Self.Name.ng, last updated 12 days before this profile was researched, still calls her 23 in 2026. Schoolings.org prints “23 years old on the 14th June, 2026” — a sentence that contradicts its own date. Platinumlist’s artist page still shows age 23. FlappyMagazine’s age page, last updated in mid-2026, says 23 “as of now in 2025,” which dates the page, not the singer.

The pattern is easy to explain. Age pages are usually written once, when a star is new, and the age in the headline is never re-checked. A page written in 2023, when she was 21, gets its year changed to 2026 by an editor and the age stays where it was. NotJustOk’s June 2025 piece shows the honest version of the same habit: it celebrated her turning 23 on June 14, 2025, and listed 23 facts for 23 years. That piece was right on its day. A year later, the same number on a different page is wrong. The rule for a reader is simple: trust the birth date, do the subtraction, and ignore any age that does not show its working. June 14, 2002, minus June 14, 2026, is 24. There is no second reading.

When Is Ayra Starr’s Birthday?

Ayra Starr’s birthday is June 14. She was born on June 14, 2002, which makes her a Gemini — the sign the star charts assign to June 14 — and it makes mid-June the annual marker of her career: her second album was titled after the birthday she had just had, and her 24th birthday fell in the middle of the Starrgirl rollout, between the April album announcement and the August release.

The birthdays themselves have become small public events. Her 23rd birthday, on June 14, 2025, was marked by NotJustOk with a 23-facts celebration piece that noted the modelling past, the Les Cours Sonou degree, and the “Rush” YouTube record — 100 million views, the fastest by a young Nigerian female artist. Her 22nd birthday, June 14, 2024, fell in the same month she played Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, the first female African artist to do so, according to Afromix. Her 21st birthday, June 14, 2023, came two weeks after The Year I Turned 21 was released on May 31 — the album was, in effect, a birthday present to herself, named for the age she was about to reach.

Her 24th birthday, June 14, 2026, passed more quietly in public — she was in the final two months of the Starrgirl rollout, and by early August she had disclosed on Instagram Stories that she had undergone a complicated surgery, stepping back from public appearances while the album campaign continued. The next one, June 14, 2027, will find her on the far side of the Starrgirl World Tour’s North American leg, which ends in April 2027, and two months into festival season with Coachella behind her. If the pattern of her twenties holds, the birthday will come with an announcement attached.

Early Life: From Cotonou to Lagos

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe was born in Cotonou, the largest city of Benin, to Nigerian parents — her father’s family is from Kwara State in Nigeria, her mother from Delta — and she grew up between Cotonou and Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. The two-city childhood is in her music: the Yoruba and Pidgin that run through her lyrics, the confidence that Lagos rewards, and the French-inflected Beninese root that makes her the rare Afrobeats star born outside Nigeria. She has described herself as a child who sang in church and at school, the way many Nigerian singers start, and the singing was not a hobby she picked up late. It was the thing she did from the beginning.

The teenage years were not a straight line to a record deal. She worked as a fashion model from the age of 16, signed to Quove Model Management, and the modelling did two things that matter for the career that followed: it put her in front of cameras before she was in front of microphones, and it taught her the visual side of pop stardom — styling, posture, presence — that now defines her stage persona. She also went to university, earning a degree in International Relations from Les Cours Sonou University, a fact that surprises readers who assume she dropped everything for music at 16. She did not. She finished the degree, and the modelling, and then the music took over.

The Lagos bedroom where it started — song covers on Instagram, a modelling past, and a university degree before the record deal, illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

College was also where the other side of the story sits. Self.Name.ng reports that she faced bullying during her college years because of her petite frame and youthful appearance — she has always looked younger than her age, which is part of why the age question follows her — and that she turned the experience into fuel by listening to empowerment anthems by Nicki Minaj. That detail is worth keeping, because it explains the persona: the lyrics that made “Bloody Samaritan” and “Rush” hits are not a character she puts on. They are the answer she worked out as a teenager to people who underestimated her. The girl who was bullied for looking small wrote songs about being dangerous. The through-line is direct.

By 17 she was posting covers of popular songs to her Instagram page, and on December 21, 2019, she uploaded her first original song there. She was still 17. The covers were the audition tape, and the audience was not a label scout in a room — it was anyone scrolling. The person who stopped scrolling was Don Jazzy, and the next section is his.

The Discovery: Don Jazzy Finds Her on Instagram

Don Jazzy is the producer who built Mavin Records into the Afrobeats factory that launched Rema, and his ear for talent is the closest thing the Nigerian industry has to a scouting department. He saw Starr’s Instagram covers, reached out, and signed her. The signing was announced in 2020, when she was 18 — old enough to sign, young enough that the label was betting on a teenager with a phone and a voice. It was the kind of discovery story that sounds made up in retrospect and is, in this case, documented: the covers are the record, the signing is the record, and the gap between them is months, not years.

The bet was not on a single song. It was on a persona. Starr arrived with the name already chosen — “Ayra” from her middle name, “Starr” because she intended to be one — and with a songwriting voice that was direct in a way Nigerian pop had not often heard from a teenage girl: confident, flirtatious, and unbothered by what anyone thought of it. Mavin gave her the machinery — producers, promotion, the label’s distribution — and she gave Mavin a star who could carry a global campaign. The full story of that discovery, the Lagos childhood, and the family behind her is told from the biography angle in our Ayra Starr biography, which tracks the same climb year by year.

What matters for the age story is the speed. Signed at 18, debut EP at 18, debut album at 19, first No. 1 at 19, Grammy-nominated single at 20. Most artists spend their late teens learning the business. Starr spent hers running it. The Mavin deal also set the economics that our Ayra Starr net worth profile breaks down in full: a label advance, a recording budget, and a revenue split in which the label recoups its investment before the artist sees profit. That structure is the reason her net worth at 24 is $4 million and not $14 million — and it is also the reason the number is likely to move fast once the catalog is hers.

19 & Dangerous: A Teenager’s Debut

The debut EP, self-titled Ayra Starr, arrived in January 2021, led by “Away,” when she was 18 and weeks from turning 19. It did what a debut EP is supposed to do: it made the industry learn her name. Seven months later, in August 2021, the debut album 19 & Dangerous arrived, and the title was a statement of its own — 19, dangerous, and proud of both. She was 19 years and two months old on release day.

The album’s breakout, “Bloody Samaritan,” was reportedly the first solo song by a female artist to reach No. 1 on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 — a chart record that put a 19-year-old at the top of the country’s most-watched ranking, ahead of artists with a decade more experience. The song’s swagger was the album’s thesis: a teenager telling the world she was dangerous, and meaning it as a compliment. The debut did two commercial things that matter for the career: it gave her a catalog — songs that stream every day, years later, and pay every day — and it gave her a touring base, the first international shows played on the strength of a debut record.

The debut also set the pattern for everything since: short gaps between projects, constant singles between albums, and a refusal to wait for permission. Starr has released three albums in five years — 2021, 2024, 2026 — with singles and features filling the gaps. In an industry where artists disappear for three years between records, that pace is a business strategy: every release refreshes the catalog, every feature introduces her to another artist’s audience, and the streaming numbers compound. At 19 she was already working like a veteran. The age on the album cover was the only young thing about it.

Rush and the Grammy Nomination at 21

“Rush” was released in 2022, when Starr was 20, and it changed the scale of everything. The song — a breezy, confident Afrobeats single built around the line about not being in a rush — became her biggest record to date, the song that plays at every party and the one that introduced her to audiences who had never heard of Mavin Records. It also made her, at 18 going on 19, the youngest Nigerian female artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube for a single video, powered by the viral run of “Rush” — the record NotJustOk cites in its birthday piece, and a number that still anchors her streaming story.

In November 2023, the Recording Academy nominated “Rush” for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, held in February 2024. She was 21. She did not win — the category’s first year went to South Africa’s Tyla — but the nomination did what nominations do: it put her name in rooms she had not been in before, and it put a line on her biography that no one can take away. A Grammy nomination is a money fact as well as a prestige fact. It moves streaming, and it moves fees: an artist with a Grammy nomination commands more for a show, more for a feature, and more for a brand deal than the same artist without one.

The features stacked up alongside it. She appeared on Coldplay’s “Good Feelings,” from the band’s Moon Music album in October 2024 — a collaboration that put her voice on a record by the biggest touring band in the world. She sang on “Santa” with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro the same year, a Latin-Afrobeats crossover that played across two continents. Each feature is a door: Coldplay’s audience learns her name, Rauw Alejandro’s audience learns her name, and the streaming numbers on her own catalog tick up a little more. She was 22 for all of it, and the doors have not stopped opening since.

The Year I Turned 21: An Album Named After Her Age

The Year I Turned 21 arrived on May 31, 2024, and it was a statement of intent: a 15-track album with features from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Anitta, Coco Jones, and Giveon, and a lead single, “Commas,” that became one of the year’s defining Afrobeats records. The album’s title was a birthday and a thesis — 21 is the age of adulthood in the industry’s eyes, and Starr was announcing that she had arrived there on her own terms. She turned 22 two weeks after it came out, which means the album is the sound of a 21-year-old, named for the year she was 21, released in the year she left 21 behind.

The album made history on the charts: it was the first album by a Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard 200, according to Afromix — a first that belongs to the album, not to the age, but that is hard to separate from it. The business was the tour. 21: The World Tour took her across Europe and North America in 2024, playing the rooms that a second album earns: theaters and mid-size halls, not arenas yet, but rooms full of people who knew every word. And in June 2024, the month she turned 22, she played Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage — the first female African artist to perform there, per Afromix — a booking that would have been a career peak for most artists. For her, it was the middle of the second album’s campaign.

The second album also deepened the catalog. “Commas” joined “Rush” and “Bloody Samaritan” as a permanent fixture of her setlist and her streaming income, and the features — particularly with Asake, whose own net worth our profile puts at $8 million to $12 million — tied her to the biggest names in the scene. An album is an asset that pays for decades. Two albums is a portfolio. Three is a career. She had two of them before she could legally drink in America.

Starrgirl at 24: The Third Album Drops the Age

Starrgirl arrived on August 14, 2026, via Mavin Records and Republic Records, two months after Starr turned 24, and it is her most ambitious record: sixteen tracks blending Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, with features from ZAYN on “Heaven Baby,” plus Wizkid, Rema, Leon Thomas, Danny Ocean, kwn, and Theodora. The numbers were immediate. The album recorded 3.94 million first-day global Spotify streams, debuted at No. 2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart, reached No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart, and hit No. 1 on Apple Music album charts in 15 countries.

The title is the story. Her first two albums named themselves after her age — 19, then 21 — marking time, documenting stages of becoming. Starrgirl has no age on it. It is not about where she is in the journey. It is about who she is, stated plainly, without qualification. That is the shift a 24-year-old makes when she no longer needs the number to prove she belongs: the first album said “I am 19 and I am here,” the second said “I am 21 and I have arrived,” and the third says “I am Starrgirl,” and leaves it there.

The Starrgirl stage — sixteen tracks, a world tour, and the biggest year of Ayra Starr’s career so far, illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The rollout was not smooth. On April 16, 2026, appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Starr announced the album’s title and a July release date, then pushed it to August 14. In early August, with the album less than two weeks from release, she disclosed on her Instagram Stories that she had undergone a complicated surgery that required extended rest and time away from public events. She kept promoting through the recovery — the album campaign did not slow — and a week after release she was scheduled at All Points East in London on August 21. A deluxe version is already confirmed, with more party-leaning records incoming, including a collaboration with Brazy. At 24, she released her third album in five years while recovering from surgery. The work rate is the point.

She had announced the album’s management context a year earlier: a Roc Nation management deal signed in July 2025, when she was 23, joining a roster that includes Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and DJ Khaled while keeping her recording contract with Mavin. Roc Nation does not manage small artists. The deal was the industry’s way of saying what the album then proved: the 24-year-old was no longer a developing act.

The NFL Halftime Show and the World Tour

Eight weeks after Starrgirl came the moment that made 24 her biggest year. On October 11, 2026, Starr headlined the halftime show at the NFL International Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London — the first African artist to headline an NFL International Game halftime show. The performance put her in front of a global television audience that dwarfed any crowd she had ever played, and it did so on a stage — American football’s biggest export — that no African artist had headlined before. Bolavip, profiling her ahead of the game, listed her age as 24. The profile was right.

The tour announcement followed the next day. The Starrgirl World Tour, announced on October 12, 2026, is a 20-city run promoted by Live Nation, covering Africa, Europe, the UK, and North America — the biggest live undertaking of her career. The African leg opens in December 2026, with dates still to be announced at the time of writing. The European leg opens January 20, 2027, at Live Music Hall in Cologne, Germany, and runs through Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich, and Brussels before the London date on February 2, 2027. London tells the story of the demand: her sole UK date was first booked into the 2,000-capacity O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, and on October 15, three days after the announcement, her team confirmed the show had been upgraded to the O2 Academy Brixton, which holds approximately 4,921 standing, after the presale sold out. A venue upgrade is the clearest signal in the live business: the promoter looked at the sales, looked at the room, and decided the room was too small.

The North American leg begins March 18, 2027, at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas, and runs through Dallas, Atlanta, the East Coast and Midwest, Toronto and Montreal, and on to the West Coast through April 2027, with the final show in San Francisco. Ticket prices on the North American leg start at $62 in Houston. On November 13, 2026, Cosoro Radio reported that Starr had made the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup, alongside Madonna, SZA, Dua Lipa, and Tame Impala — a booking that puts a 24-year-old on the biggest festival stage in America, in front of an audience that includes the entire music industry. Coachella is a coronation, and it is the kind of booking that moves fees, moves brand deals, and moves the next album’s negotiating position.

How Ayra Starr’s Age Compares: Afrobeats Peer Ages

The fastest way to understand 24 is to put it next to the people Starr shares stages with. She is the youngest star of the Afrobeats top tier by a clear margin — and the gap explains both her net worth and her trajectory.

Artist Born Age in 2026 Career started Source Ayra Starr June 14, 2002 24 2020 (age 18) This profile Rema May 1, 2000 26 2019 (age 19) Rema’s age on Guide Net Worth Tems June 11, 1995 31 2018 (age 23) Tems’ age on Guide Net Worth Asake January 13, 1995 31 2020 (age 25) Asake’s net worth on Guide Net Worth Davido November 21, 1992 33 2011 (age 18) Davido’s age on Guide Net Worth Burna Boy July 2, 1991 35 2010 (age 19) Burna Boy’s age on Guide Net Worth Wizkid July 16, 1990 36 2010 (age 20) Wizkid’s age on Guide Net Worth

The table tells a story about time. Rema, her Mavin labelmate and the closest peer, is 26 — two years older, one year further into a career, and already at a $15 million net worth on the strength of “Calm Down.” Tems is 31 and a two-time Grammy winner. Davido is 33, Burna Boy 35, Wizkid 36 — the three veterans are all a decade or more older than Starr, and all worth tens of millions. Starr’s $4 million at 24 is not a verdict on her talent. It is a photograph of a career at year five, and the slope of the line matters more than the point: three albums, a Grammy nomination, an NFL halftime show, and a world tour, all before 25. If her trajectory follows Rema’s — same label, same generation, two years apart — the $4 million becomes $10 million to $15 million by the time she is 29. That is a projection, not a promise, and this profile labels it as one. But the inputs are visible: the rooms are getting bigger, the fees are going up, and the catalog is still growing.

Net Worth at 24: What Her Age Means for the Money

A 24-year-old worth $4 million is a different story from a 34-year-old worth $4 million, and the difference is time. Our Ayra Starr net worth profile settles the figure at $4 million in 2026, inside a working range of $2 million to $5 million, after reading every published estimate side by side — and the wider published spread runs from $500,000 to $7 million, with a stale $35,000 figure from an old Nigerian blog post still circulating. The $4 million is built on five income streams over five years: streaming and royalties, touring, endorsements, label advances, and merchandise. At 24, the split is the story: streaming first, touring second, brands third, and the touring share rising fast as the rooms get bigger.

The age also explains the number’s ceiling. A record deal is a loan, not a salary: when Mavin signed her at 18, the label paid for the recording, the videos, the promotion, and the tour support, and every dollar of that spending goes onto her account as a recoupable advance. She does not see profit from a record until the label has earned its money back. Her share of streaming revenue is a minority — the label takes the larger part — so a billion and a half streams pays a good living, not a fortune. Touring money and brand money are different: they sit outside the label’s recoupment, and they are the reason her net worth is growing faster now than it did in her first three years. The Pepsi Nigeria ambassadorship, held since 2021, was the first brand deal. The Roc Nation management signing in 2025 was the bigger move, and the NFL halftime show, the Coachella booking, and the Crunchyroll vinyl collaboration — a limited-edition anime-inspired Starrgirl LP at $40, presales from November 10, 2026 — all sit downstream of it.

What 24 buys her is runway. She has three albums, a Grammy nomination, and a world tour before 25, and the masters will, over time, revert or be renegotiated. The day she owns her catalog outright, the streaming income that currently splits four ways becomes hers in full. That is the inflection point, and it is the reason the $4 million should be read as a midpoint, not a ceiling. The full breakdown — every estimate dated, every outlet named, the income-stream split, and the peer comparison — is in the net worth profile. This page’s job is the age, and the age says: early, fast, and still accelerating.

Personal Life: Family, Privacy and the Rema Rumors

Starr was born in Cotonou, Benin, to Nigerian parents, and raised in Lagos, where she sang in church and at school before modeling and then music took over. Her family has stayed largely out of the public eye — she does not parade relatives on social media, and the reporting on her parents and siblings is thin, which is how she prefers it. What is public is the Lagos root: the city is in her music, in her accent, in the Yoruba and Pidgin that run through her lyrics, and in the fashion and the confidence that the world now associates with her.

She is not married, and as of 2026 she has not confirmed a public relationship. The dating rumors — most persistently linking her to Rema, her Mavin labelmate — have followed her since the debut, and she has dismissed them, repeatedly and publicly, as the invention of fans who want the label’s two stars to be a couple. The rumors are worth a sentence here because readers ask, and the answer is the one she has given: they are labelmates and friends, not a couple. At 24, with a world tour and a third album behind her, the relationship status is the least interesting fact about her year — but it is the most asked, so it is answered here, plainly.

Her height is the other biographical detail readers ask about, and it is covered in our Ayra Starr height profile, which works through the conflicting reports — 5ft 4in (163cm) in most sources, 5ft 7in in one — rather than repeating one of them here. The age, the height, the net worth, and the full life story each have their own page on this site. The age is this page’s subject, and the other three are a click away.

What’s Next: 25 and Beyond

The year ahead is already booked. The African leg of the Starrgirl World Tour opens in December 2026, the European leg runs January 20 to February 2, 2027, and the North American leg runs March 18 through April 2027, ending in San Francisco. The Coachella 2027 lineup puts her on the biggest festival stage in America in April. The Starrgirl deluxe is confirmed, with more party-leaning records incoming. She turns 25 on June 14, 2027, in the middle of festival season, with a world tour behind her and a fourth album cycle presumably ahead.

What comes next is a matter of watching the same levers that built the first five years. The tour will add touring income and merchandise income. The Coachella booking will add profile and fees. The masters will, over time, revert or be renegotiated. And the catalog — three albums, a Grammy-nominated single, features with Coldplay, Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN, and Rauw Alejandro — is the asset that will pay for the next decade, whether or not she releases another record in 2027. She has done all of this before 25. The question for the next birthday is not whether she will still be rising. It is how high the rise goes, and how fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Ayra Starr in 2026? Ayra Starr is 24 years old in 2026. She was born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe on June 14, 2002, in Cotonou, Benin, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She turned 24 on June 14, 2026, and turns 25 on June 14, 2027.

When is Ayra Starr’s birthday? Ayra Starr’s birthday is June 14. She was born on June 14, 2002, which makes her a Gemini. Her 24th birthday fell on June 14, 2026, in the middle of the Starrgirl album rollout, and her 25th birthday is June 14, 2027.

Why do some websites say Ayra Starr is 23? Because they are stale. Several age pages were written before her June 14, 2026 birthday and never updated — Self.Name.ng, Schoolings.org, and Platinumlist all still list 23 in late 2026. The birth date is undisputed (June 14, 2002), and the arithmetic from it gives 24. Trust the birth date and do the subtraction; ignore any age that does not show its working.

What is Ayra Starr’s real name? Ayra Starr’s real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe. “Ayra” comes from her middle name, and “Starr” is the stage name she chose because she intended to be a star. She was born in Cotonou, Benin, to Nigerian parents, and raised in Lagos.

How old was Ayra Starr when she started singing? Ayra Starr was 17 when she uploaded her first original song to Instagram on December 21, 2019, after posting song covers there. She was discovered by Don Jazzy and signed to Mavin Records in 2020 at 18, released her debut EP at 18 in January 2021, and her debut album 19 & Dangerous at 19 in August 2021.

How old was Ayra Starr when Rush came out? Ayra Starr was 20 when “Rush” was released in 2022. The song became her biggest record, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024 (when she was 21), and made her the youngest Nigerian female artist to reach 100 million YouTube views for a single video.

What is Ayra Starr’s net worth at 24? Ayra Starr’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $4 million, inside a working range of $2 million to $5 million. The full breakdown — every published estimate dated and named, the income-stream split, and the peer comparison — is in our Ayra Starr net worth profile on this site.

Is Ayra Starr married or dating Rema? No. Ayra Starr is not married, and as of 2026 she has not confirmed any public relationship. The dating rumors linking her to Rema, her Mavin Records labelmate, have followed her since her debut, and she has repeatedly dismissed them. They are labelmates and friends, not a couple.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched on November 22, 2026, from live search results and the outlets named throughout: Wikipedia for the June 14, 2002 birth date and the Starrgirl release date of August 14, 2026; XtraAfrica for the birth date and the age of 24; Moviefone and Afromix for the birth date, the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage set, and the Billboard 200 first; NotJustOk (June 2025) for the 23rd-birthday facts, the Les Cours Sonou degree, the Quove modelling, and the 100-million-view YouTube record; Self.Name.ng, Schoolings.org, and Platinumlist as the stale-23 examples named in the debunk; Bolavip for the October 2026 age of 24 and the NFL London halftime profile; Revolt, NME, Apple Music, AfroCritik, DancehallMag, and BlkNews for the Starrgirl album (16 tracks, August 14, 2026, the Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN, Leon Thomas, kwn, Danny Ocean, and Theodora features, the Jennifer Hudson Show announcement, and the August 2026 surgery disclosure); WeTalkSound for the deluxe confirmation; NaijaCelebHub (October 23, 2026) for the height and net-worth context; and the Guide Net Worth profiles of Ayra Starr’s net worth ($4 million anchor, November 18, 2026), biography, and height, and the age profiles of Rema (26), Davido (33), Burna Boy (35), Wizkid (36), and Tems (31) for the cross-checked career dates and peer figures.

Where outlets disagree — on 23 versus 24 — this profile dates each figure, names the outlet, and shows the arithmetic, rather than picking a winner silently. Reported figures are labeled reported, the surgery and the Coachella lineup are attributed to the outlets that reported them, and no figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.