Shania Twain is 5ft 4in (163cm) tall — small yet towering over the genre for 30 years. Why she looks taller, the boots, the heels, and 2026’s big return.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Shania Twain is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 cm). That is the number every serious source agrees on — Wikipedia, her IMDb bio, the country press, and the measurement listings — and it has not changed in thirty years of fame, because adult height does not change. The reason the question gets asked so often is not that the number is disputed. It is that the woman does not look 5ft 4in. On a stadium stage, in a leopard-print outfit, with the hair and the heels and the voice, Shania Twain reads as six feet tall. She is not. She is exactly average height for a woman, and she has spent three decades making average look enormous.

That gap — between the measurement and the presence — is the subject of this profile. It answers the number first, shows the sources that settle it, and then explains the stage craft that makes 5ft 4in play like 6ft, the career that the height never held back, and the 2026 comeback that has put a 61-year-old back on the biggest stages in the world: a seventh album, Little Miss Twain, released July 24, 2026, and a 12-night stand at Wembley Stadium opening for Harry Styles. The height is the hook. The story is what she did at that height.

She is the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time, with more than 100 million albums sold, five Grammy Awards, and the best-selling album by a female artist in history — Come On Over, at more than 40 million copies. She did all of it at 5ft 4in, in an industry where the men around her average six feet and the stage is built for giants. The measurement is small. The career is not.

Quick Facts Full Name Eilleen Regina Edwards (Shania Twain) Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm / 1.63 m) Born August 28, 1965, Windsor, Ontario, Canada; raised in Timmins, Ontario (age 61 in 2026) Weight (reported) Around 110–112 lbs (50–51 kg); shoe size 6.5 US (reported, not verified) Occupation Singer and songwriter (country pop) Record Sales 100 million+ albums sold worldwide; Come On Over (1997) — 40M+ copies Awards Five Grammy Awards; Canadian Music Hall of Fame; Hollywood Walk of Fame Net Worth 2026 ~$400 million (see our Shania Twain net worth profile) 2026 Milestones Seventh album Little Miss Twain (July 24, 2026); 12-night Wembley stand opening for Harry Styles; intimate 200-capacity London show Spouse Frédéric Thiébaud (married January 1, 2011); son Eja D’Angelo Lange (born 2001)

How This Height Was Verified Celebrity heights are usually a mess of listings, and Shania Twain’s is the rare exception: every source checked for this profile prints the same number. Simple Wikipedia’s infobox lists 163 cm (5 ft 4 in). Her IMDb bio, quoted by ScreenRant, says five feet, four inches. Holler.country, answering the question directly, calls it “an average height of 5 feet 4 inches.” HeightsBySide, which compiles public sources and cross-checks them, lists 1.63 m (5’4″), last reviewed September 30, 2026, and rates the figure “widely cited.” WhosDatedWho and StarsUnfolded both print 5′ 4″ (163 cm). BistroVista and TheTVJunkies agree. There is no competing number with a serious source behind it. Two things keep the record clean. First, Twain has never inflated the figure herself — no interview claim of 5ft 6in, no label bio rounding up — so the listings have nothing to argue with. Second, she has been famous for thirty years, which means the number has had three decades to be corrected and has never needed one. Where this profile gives a comparison height for another artist, it names the source and the spread, because other artists’ numbers are not as settled as hers. Hers is 5ft 4in. The rest of the article is about why that number surprises people.

Shania Twain in 2026 — 61, 5ft 4in, and headlining Wembley after a seventh album — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Version: Who Shania Twain Is

Shania Twain is the 61-year-old Canadian country-pop star who has sold more than 100 million albums, won five Grammys, and made the best-selling album by a female artist in history — and she did it at 5ft 4in, in boots, on stages built for people a foot taller. Born Eilleen Regina Edwards on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in Timmins, a mining town in northern Ontario, she was singing in bars at eight years old, on CBC television at thirteen, and signed to Mercury Nashville by 27. The Woman in Me (1995) made her a star. Come On Over (1997) made her the biggest-selling female artist in the world. Lyme disease took her voice in the 2000s, surgery and years of work brought it back, and she has been touring, recording, and headlining ever since — most recently with a seventh album, Little Miss Twain, in July 2026, and a 12-night Wembley Stadium run opening for Harry Styles.

The sound is country pop at its glossiest — big choruses, bigger hooks, production by her then-husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange, the man behind AC/DC and Def Leppard — and the persona is the point: the leopard print, the midriff, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” strut, a woman who took the stage on her own terms and never gave it back. The money is broken down in our Shania Twain net worth profile, which settles the figure at about $400 million. This page owns the height: what 5ft 4in means, why she looks taller, and what the number never stopped her doing.

She is also, by the standards of the country money list, a giant. Dolly Parton, at 5ft 0in, is shorter. Taylor Swift, at 5ft 11in, is taller. The men — Luke Bryan at 6ft 2in, Morgan Wallen at 5ft 10in, Zach Bryan at about 6ft — all tower over her on a festival bill. None of that has mattered for thirty years. The question this profile answers is not whether 5ft 4in is short for a superstar — it is, by half a foot against the men — but how she turned it into an advantage, and why nobody in a stadium has ever noticed.

How Tall Is Shania Twain?

Shania Twain is 5 feet 4 inches tall — 163 centimetres, or 1.63 metres. That is the settled figure, printed identically by Wikipedia, her IMDb bio, Holler.country, HeightsBySide, WhosDatedWho, StarsUnfolded, BistroVista, and TheTVJunkies. In the other direction, the number converts cleanly: 163 cm is 5ft 4.17in, which is why no source rounds it to 5ft 5in and none rounds it down to 5ft 3in. It is 5ft 4in, and it has been 5ft 4in since she was a teenager.

For readers who think in comparisons: she is exactly the average height for an adult woman in the United States, where the average is about 5ft 4in, and five inches shorter than the average adult man, at about 5ft 9in. She is four inches shorter than Taylor Swift, seven inches shorter than Morgan Wallen, eight inches shorter than Zach Bryan, and ten inches shorter than Luke Bryan. She is four inches taller than Dolly Parton, the shortest giant in country music. The table in the comparison section below lays all of it out, with sources.

Source Height listed Date / note How this profile treats it Simple Wikipedia 163 cm (5 ft 4 in) Infobox Anchor — matches every other source IMDb bio (via ScreenRant) 5 ft 4 in Bio listing Supports the anchor Holler.country 5 ft 4 in Q&A, 2024 Supports the anchor HeightsBySide 1.63 m (5’4″) Reviewed Sep 30, 2026 Freshest dating; “widely cited” WhosDatedWho 5′ 4″ (163 cm) Profile Supports the anchor StarsUnfolded 5′ 4″ (163 cm) Profile Supports the anchor BistroVista / TheTVJunkies 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) Profiles Supports the anchor

Two things stand out. First, the middle of the pack does not exist here, because there is no pack — there is one number, repeated eight times, with no outlier to argue about. Second, the freshness is good: HeightsBySide re-reviewed the figure on September 30, 2026, and it still reads 1.63 m. A height that survives thirty years of listings without a single credible challenge is a settled fact, and this profile treats it as one. The interesting question is not the number. It is why the number surprises people, and the next section answers it.

Why Shania Twain Looks Taller Than 5ft 4in

Ask a fan how tall Shania Twain is and the guess is usually 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in — three or four inches over the truth. DiffSense, which has run two separate pieces on exactly this gap, puts it plainly: “the Queen of Country Pop is actually quite petite,” and the reason she does not look it is stagecraft, not measurement. The pieces of the trick are visible in every photograph, and they are worth naming one by one, because they are the same tools every short performer uses, and Twain uses them better than most.

The first is the heel. Twain performs in heeled boots — often three to four inches — which takes 5ft 4in to 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in before she has sung a note, and the boots are part of the costume, not an afterthought: the leopard-print era, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video, the Vegas residency staging, all of it built on a lifted silhouette. The second is proportion. She is slim — around 110 pounds by the reported listings — with long legs relative to her frame, and slim, long-legged bodies read taller than their measurement in photographs. The third is posture and movement: she owns the stage the way a dancer does, head high, spine long, and a performer who moves like that looks bigger than a performer who stands still.

The fourth is the camera. Television and music video are shot from low angles that lengthen the subject, and stadium stages are raised, lit, and shot so the artist fills the frame. A 5ft 4in woman on a six-foot stage, shot from below, in heels, under a follow spot, reads as a giant — and the audience, fifty rows back, has no reference point to correct the impression. The fifth is the hair and the silhouette: long, dark, voluminous hair adds visual height, and the bold, unbroken lines of her stage outfits — the leopard print, the black velvet, the gold — draw the eye up and down in one sweep instead of breaking the body into segments. None of this is a secret. It is the job. And it is why the height question keeps getting asked: the performance is so big that the measurement feels wrong, until you see her standing next to someone whose height you know.

Early Life: Timmins and the Bar Circuit at Eight

Eilleen Regina Edwards was born on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in Timmins, a mining town in northern Ontario where the winters are long and the bars are warm. Her mother, Sharon, and her stepfather, Jerry Twain — an Ojibwe man who adopted Eilleen and her sisters and gave them his surname — raised the family on little money, and the singing started early because it had to: at eight years old, she was performing on the late-night bar circuit in her hometown, a child singing for adults in rooms that stayed open past her bedtime. Parade, reporting her 2026 London show, quotes her remembering it herself: she started her career at “just eight years old, performing on the late-night bar circuit in her hometown of Timmins, Ontario.”

By thirteen she was on CBC television, performing on The Tommy Hunter Show, and the pattern was set: a small girl with a big voice, working rooms that were too old for her and stages that were too big for her. The height was already the height it would always be — she was 5ft 4in before she was famous, and the bar circuit taught her the lesson that would carry the whole career: when you are the smallest person in the room, you sing louder, stand taller, and let the voice do the towering.

Timmins at eight years old — the bar circuit, the small stage, and the voice that was already bigger than the room, illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Tragedy came at 22. On November 1, 1987, her mother and stepfather were killed in a car crash, and Twain — barely an adult herself — took responsibility for her younger siblings and kept the family together, singing wherever she could to pay the bills. The loss is the hinge of her biography: everything after it is a woman who had already survived the worst thing, and who treated a record deal as something she had earned rather than something she had been given. She moved to Nashville in the early 1990s, recorded demos, and signed to Mercury Nashville in 1993, at 27. The debut album, Shania Twain, arrived the same year, and it sold modestly. The next one changed everything.

The Woman in Me: The Breakthrough

The Woman in Me arrived in February 1995, when Twain was 29, and it was the record that made her a star. Produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange — the South African-born producer behind AC/DC and Def Leppard, whom she had married on December 28, 1993 — it paired Nashville songwriting with rock production and a voice that could sell both. “Any Man of Mine” went to No. 1 on the country chart. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, “The Woman in Me,” and “You Win My Love” followed it into the top ten. The album sold 12 million copies in the United States alone and won the Grammy for Best Country Album.

The breakthrough mattered for the height story in a specific way: it was the first time the world saw her at full scale, and the scale was the voice, not the body. Country music in 1995 was full of tall men in hats — Garth Brooks at 6ft 1in, Alan Jackson at 6ft 4in — and the 5ft 4in woman from Timmins outsold them with a record that sounded like it had been made by someone twice her size. The leopard-print image came later. The voice came first, and the voice was the thing nobody could measure.

Come On Over: The Biggest Album by a Female Artist

Come On Over arrived on November 4, 1997, when Twain was 32, and it is the record the rest of her life is measured against. It is the best-selling country album of all time, and the best-selling studio album by a female artist in history, at more than 40 million copies worldwide — 20-times platinum in the United States. The singles are the soundtrack of the late nineties: “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “Come On Over.” The tour that followed played stadiums, and the stadiums are where the height illusion was perfected: a 5ft 4in woman, in heels, on a stage the size of a house, lit like a lighthouse, singing songs that the entire crowd knew by heart.

The album’s business is the reason the net worth is what it is. Our Shania Twain net worth profile settles the figure at about $400 million in 2026, and Come On Over is the foundation of it: forty million albums, a world tour, and a catalog that has paid for nearly thirty years. She followed it with Up! in 2002, at 37, and with the birth of her son, Eja D’Angelo Lange, on August 12, 2001. The nineties made her rich. The 2000s tested whether she could keep the voice that made her rich — and the test nearly broke her.

The Lost Voice: Lyme Disease and the Comeback

In 2003, at 38, Twain was bitten by a tick while horseback riding in Virginia and contracted Lyme disease. The infection damaged her vocal cords — dysphonia, the doctors called it — and the voice that had sold 40 million albums went hoarse, then weak, then unreliable. She had surgery on her vocal cords and spent years in rehabilitation, relearning how to sing with a voice that was not the voice she had been born with. For a performer whose whole career was the voice, the loss was existential, and she has talked about it openly since: the fear that she would never sing again, the long, unglamorous work of getting the voice back, and the decision to keep going anyway.

She did keep going. The marriage to Lange ended in 2010 — he left her for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud — and on January 1, 2011, she married Frédéric Thiébaud, Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, in Puerto Rico: a turn of events that the tabloids loved and that she has handled with characteristic bluntness. Now arrived in 2017, at 52, her first album in fifteen years. Queen of Me followed in February 2023, at 57. The Come On Over Las Vegas residency ran from 2023 into 2025. And on June 30, 2024, at 58, she played the legends slot at Glastonbury — the Sunday-afternoon set that British festivals reserve for the artists everyone agrees are legends. The voice was back. The height had never changed. The career, at 5ft 4in, was still growing.

Height Compared: Country’s Giants and Petite Stars

The fastest way to understand 5ft 4in is to put it next to the people Twain shares festival bills with. She is shorter than every man in country music’s top tier and taller than exactly one of its queens — and the table is the whole story in miniature.

Artist Height Difference vs Shania Source Shania Twain 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) — This profile’s anchor Dolly Parton 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) 4 in shorter Dolly Parton’s net worth on Guide Net Worth Taylor Swift 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 7 in taller Widely listed Morgan Wallen 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 6 in taller Morgan Wallen’s height on Guide Net Worth Zach Bryan ~6 ft 0 in (183 cm) 8 in taller Zach Bryan’s height on Guide Net Worth Luke Bryan 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) 10 in taller Luke Bryan’s height on Guide Net Worth Blake Shelton 6 ft 4 in–6 ft 5 in (193–196 cm) 12–13 in taller Listings split 6ft 4in / 6ft 5in

The table tells a story about country music’s stage. The men are tall — Wallen, Bryan, Shelton, and Luke Bryan all stand six feet or within two inches of it — and the women split: Dolly Parton at 5ft 0in and Twain at 5ft 4in on one side, Taylor Swift at 5ft 11in on the other. The two shortest people on the list, Parton and Twain, are also the two biggest-selling women in the genre’s history, with a combined 200 million albums sold between them. Height has never been the variable that decides who fills a stadium. The voice is, and the songs are, and the stagecraft is — and on all three, the 5ft 4in woman from Timmins has never been second to anyone.

Little Miss Twain and Wembley: Shania in 2026

The year 2026 has been a return, and the title of the record says so. On May 13, 2026, Twain announced her seventh album, Little Miss Twain, calling it her most personal work and a return to her roots, and released it on July 24, 2026, via Republic Nashville, with the lead single “Dirty Rosie” out ahead of it. The title is a joke with a sharp edge — “little miss” for a 60-year-old who has sold 100 million albums — and it is also the theme of this profile in three words: small, underestimated, and still standing.

Wembley at 61 — twelve nights, 90,000 people a show, and a 5ft 4in headliner who fills the whole stadium, illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Ahead of the release, she went back on the road in the most dramatic way available. On June 6, 2026, she played a surprise show at the Shacklewell Arms in East London — a 200-capacity pub, her smallest gig in decades, tickets by ballot — remembering on Instagram that she started at eight years old on the bar circuit in Timmins. Then, from June 12 to July 4, 2026, she joined Harry Styles for a 12-night sold-out stand at London’s Wembley Stadium, opening the shows for crowds of 90,000. She followed it with a headline show at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick, Ireland, on July 7, a Toronto date at the Horseshoe Tavern on July 17, a New York show at Racket on July 23, and a Brazil date at Fazenda Boa Vista on September 26. She also appeared at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026. She turned 61 on August 28, 2026, in the middle of it all.

The Wembley run is the detail that makes the height story land. A 5ft 4in, 61-year-old woman opened twelve nights at a 90,000-capacity stadium for the biggest pop star of the moment, and nobody in the building thought she looked small. The heels, the hair, the posture, the voice — the whole apparatus of presence — did what it has done for thirty years. The measurement is 163 centimetres. The performance is immeasurable, and the stadium knew it.

Net Worth at 61: What the Height Never Measured

A 5ft 4in woman worth about $400 million is a different story from a 6ft 2in man worth the same, and the difference is that nobody ever expected her to be worth it. Our Shania Twain net worth profile settles the figure at about $400 million in 2026, built on the Come On Over catalog, the touring — including the Las Vegas residency and the 2026 Wembley run — and the publishing on songs she wrote herself. Far Out Magazine, in its 2026 profile, also puts the figure at approximately $400 million. The height never entered the calculation, and that is the point: the money was made by the songs, the voice, and the stagecraft, none of which is measured in inches.

The comparison with her peers makes the same point from the other side. Dolly Parton, four inches shorter, is worth an estimated $450 million to $650 million, per our Dolly Parton net worth profile. Kacey Musgraves, at 5ft 5in, is worth about $12 million, per our Kacey Musgraves net worth profile. Lainey Wilson, at 5ft 6in, is worth about $15 million, per our Lainey Wilson net worth profile. The shortest women in the genre hold the biggest fortunes in it, and the tallest men hold fortunes that are smaller than Twain’s. Height, in country music, is not the currency. The catalog is.

Personal Life: Family, Timmins Roots and Frédéric

Twain was born in Windsor, raised in Timmins, and the northern Ontario root has never left her — the accent, the directness, the habit of calling a spade a spade in interviews, and the house she keeps in Canada alongside the homes in Switzerland and the Bahamas. Her family story is the one she has told most honestly: the poverty of the Timmins childhood, the parents killed in 1987, the younger siblings she raised, and the Ojibwe stepfather, Jerry Twain, whose surname she carries and whose heritage she has spoken about with pride.

She has been married twice. The first marriage, to Robert John “Mutt” Lange, lasted from December 28, 1993, to 2010, and produced her son, Eja D’Angelo Lange, born August 12, 2001, and the three albums that made her fortune. It ended when Lange left her for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The second marriage, to Frédéric Thiébaud — Marie-Anne’s ex-husband — began on January 1, 2011, in Puerto Rico, and has lasted ever since. The symmetry is the stuff of tabloids, and Twain has never hidden from it: she has said, plainly, that the betrayal nearly broke her and that the marriage that followed it saved her. At 61, with a husband, a grown son, and a seventh album, the personal life is settled in a way the professional life, still touring, is not.

What’s Next at 61

The year ahead is already taking shape. Little Miss Twain is out, the Wembley run is done, and the question for 2027 is whether the album gets its own tour — a full headline run, not an opening slot, in rooms the size of the ones she played in the nineties. She has not announced one at the time of writing, and this profile does not invent one. What is certain is the catalog: three albums that defined country pop, a voice that survived Lyme disease and came back, and a stage presence that has made 5ft 4in look like six feet for thirty years.

She turns 62 on August 28, 2027. If the pattern of her sixties holds, the birthday will come with an announcement attached — a tour, a record, a residency, something. The height will still be 5ft 4in. The stage will still be too big for her, and she will still fill it. That is the whole story, and it has been the whole story since she was eight years old, singing in a bar in Timmins, the smallest person in the room and the loudest voice in it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Shania Twain? Shania Twain is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 cm / 1.63 m). The figure is unanimous across every serious source — Wikipedia, her IMDb bio, Holler.country, HeightsBySide, WhosDatedWho, and StarsUnfolded all print the same number.

Why does Shania Twain look taller than 5ft 4in? Stagecraft. She performs in heeled boots (three to four inches), has a slim, long-legged build that reads taller in photographs, holds herself with a dancer’s posture, and is shot from low angles on raised, brightly lit stages. The hair, the bold unbroken lines of her stage outfits, and the sheer size of the performance do the rest. In heels on a stadium stage, 5ft 4in plays like 5ft 8in.

How old is Shania Twain in 2026? Shania Twain is 61 years old in 2026. She was born Eilleen Regina Edwards on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and turned 61 on August 28, 2026. She turns 62 on August 28, 2027.

How much does Shania Twain weigh? Reported listings put Shania Twain’s weight at around 110 to 112 pounds (50 to 51 kg), with a shoe size of 6.5 US. These are reported figures from celebrity profile listings, not verified measurements, and they are repeated here as reported.

What is Shania Twain’s net worth in 2026? Shania Twain’s net worth in 2026 is about $400 million, built on the Come On Over catalog (40 million-plus copies), touring, the Las Vegas residency, and publishing on songs she wrote herself. The full breakdown is in our Shania Twain net worth profile on this site.

Is Shania Twain shorter than Dolly Parton? No — Shania Twain is taller than Dolly Parton. Twain is 5ft 4in (163 cm) and Parton is 5ft 0in (152 cm), so Twain stands four inches taller. Both are among the shortest stars in country music and the two biggest-selling women in the genre’s history.

What is Shania Twain doing in 2026? Shania Twain released her seventh album, Little Miss Twain, on July 24, 2026, via Republic Nashville, with the lead single “Dirty Rosie.” She played a surprise 200-capacity show at the Shacklewell Arms in London on June 6, 2026, then joined Harry Styles for a 12-night sold-out stand at Wembley Stadium (June 12 to July 4, 2026), headlined Thomond Park in Limerick on July 7, and played Toronto, New York, and Brazil through September 2026.

Who is Shania Twain married to? Shania Twain is married to Frédéric Thiébaud, whom she married on January 1, 2011, in Puerto Rico. She was previously married to producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange from 1993 to 2010; their son, Eja D’Angelo Lange, was born on August 12, 2001.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched on November 22, 2026, from live search results and the outlets named throughout: Simple Wikipedia for the 163 cm (5 ft 4 in) figure; ScreenRant for the IMDb bio height and the August 28, 1965 birth date; Holler.country for the direct “5 feet 4 inches” answer; HeightsBySide (reviewed September 30, 2026) for the cross-checked 1.63 m figure; WhosDatedWho, StarsUnfolded, BistroVista, and TheTVJunkies for the supporting height, weight, and shoe-size listings; DiffSense for the “why she looks taller” analysis; LATF USA, Official Charts, JustJared, and Universal Music Canada (all May 13, 2026) for the Little Miss Twain announcement, the July 24, 2026 release date, the “Dirty Rosie” lead single, and the Wembley and Limerick dates; Parade (May 2026) for the Shacklewell Arms show, the Timmins bar-circuit quote, and the 61st ACM Awards appearance; Ticketmaster for the July and September 2026 tour dates; Far Out Magazine for the approximately $400 million net-worth figure; Heightline, MyColdSnap, Hackerella, and MatchPlayerStat for the Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, and Blake Shelton comparison heights; and the Guide Net Worth profiles of Shania Twain’s net worth ($400M), Dolly Parton’s net worth ($450M–$650M), Kacey Musgraves’ net worth ($12M), Lainey Wilson’s net worth ($15M), and the height profiles of Morgan Wallen (5ft 10in), Zach Bryan (about 6ft), and Luke Bryan (6ft 2in) for the cross-checked career dates and peer figures.

Where outlets disagree — on Blake Shelton at 6ft 4in versus 6ft 5in, and on Zach Bryan between 5ft 10in and 6ft 1in — this profile gives the range and names the split, rather than picking a winner silently. Reported figures (weight, shoe size) are labeled reported, and no figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.