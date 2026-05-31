Katie Zacharia Age, Family, Political Career, Net Worth & Complete Biography (2026)

Katie Zacharia has built a career at the meeting point of three demanding fields — conservative politics, law, and media commentary. Based in California, she is known for her role as Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California, her background in corporate and international law, and her appearances as a political contributor on networks such as Fox News and Newsmax. This profile covers her age, family, education, political and legal career, and her estimated net worth, with careful attention to what is confirmed versus what is widely reported.

Quick answer: Katie Zacharia is an American political strategist and legal advisor reported to be born on March 23, 1984 (making her about 41–42 in 2026). She is best known for her work with Fix California and her media commentary. Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2 million — a figure based on public reporting rather than disclosed financial records.

Katie Zacharia Wiki

The table below gathers the most-searched facts about Katie Zacharia in one place. Where a detail is not officially confirmed by a primary source, treat it as publicly reported information rather than verified fact.

⚡ Katie Zacharia — Quick Facts Full Name Katie Zacharia Date of Birth March 23, 1984 (reported) Age (2026) About 41–42 years Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Residence Westlake Village, California (reported) Nationality American Profession Political Strategist, Legal Advisor, Media Contributor Current Role Chief Advancement Officer, Fix California Media Fox News & Newsmax contributor Education Pepperdine University (Political Science); Juris Doctor (JD) Spouse Tyler Zacharia (reported, married 2011) Children Four (reported) Estimated Net Worth $1–2 million (estimated, 2026)

📌 Trust note: Many personal details about Katie Zacharia — exact birth date, family size, and residence — come from secondary celebrity-profile sites, not official records. We flag these as “reported” so readers know which facts are confirmed and which are not.

Katie Zacharia Physical Details

Katie Zacharia presents the polished, professional appearance you would expect from a regular television commentator. Publicly circulated profiles describe her as standing about 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m), with blonde hair and brown eyes, and a well-kept, average build.

For a media contributor, appearance is part of the job — clear, conservative styling helps her come across as credible and composed during live segments on Fox News and Newsmax. That said, exact measurements such as weight are not officially published and should be read as estimates rather than confirmed numbers.

Katie Zacharia Early Life

By most accounts, Katie Zacharia was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, in a Christian household that placed a high value on faith, education, and public service. These early influences are frequently cited as the roots of her later interest in conservative politics and civic engagement.

Growing up in Southern California, she reportedly gravitated toward student leadership and community involvement from a young age. That blend of religious conviction and an early interest in public affairs helps explain why her career later combined legal practice with political advocacy rather than focusing on just one.

Katie Zacharia Education

Education is one of the more consistently reported parts of Katie Zacharia’s story. She is said to have earned a Political Science degree from Pepperdine University, a private institution in Malibu, California known for its strong programs in law, public policy, and faith-based education — a natural fit for her interests.

During her time at Pepperdine, she was reportedly active in the College Republicans and the Christian Legal Society, two groups that mirror the political and religious values that define her public work today. Her involvement in campus leadership pointed clearly toward a future in politics and law.

She later completed a Juris Doctor (JD), the professional law degree required to practice in the United States. This legal training is the foundation for her work in corporate law, government advisory roles, and the policy-focused commentary she now provides on air.

Katie Zacharia Parents and Family Details

Specific information about Katie Zacharia’s parents is kept private, and no verified details about their names or professions are part of the public record. What is consistently reported is that she was raised with strong Christian family values, an emphasis on education, and a sense of civic duty.

She has carried those same priorities into her own household. According to widely shared profiles, she is married to Tyler Zacharia and the couple is raising four children together. Family is presented as a central part of her identity — a counterweight to a demanding professional schedule, and a recurring theme in how she is described publicly.

Katie Zacharia Husband

Katie Zacharia is reported to have married Tyler Zacharia in 2011, with the couple said to live in Westlake Village, California. Their marriage is generally described as a partnership grounded in shared faith and mutual support.

Like many public figures, she keeps the details of her marriage and children largely out of the spotlight, which is a reasonable boundary to respect. What can fairly be said is that her family life and her professional ambitions are presented as complementary rather than competing — a balance she has maintained while staying active in politics, law, and media.

Katie Zacharia Career Highlights

Katie Zacharia’s career stands out because it spans three areas that rarely overlap so closely: political strategy, legal practice, and media commentary. Her most prominent current role is Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California, a conservative organization focused on voter-roll accuracy and election integrity in the state.

Area Role / Contribution Nonprofit Leadership Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California — strategy, fundraising, and advocacy Media Commentary Contributor and analyst on Fox News and Newsmax Political Advisory Reported advisory work connected to Richard Grenell and Republican political circles Legal Practice Corporate and international law experience (reported)

In her advancement role, she reportedly leads fundraising and organizational growth — the kind of behind-the-scenes work that keeps an advocacy group running. Combined with her on-air presence, this gives her influence in both the public conversation and the operational side of conservative politics.

Katie Zacharia Political & Legal Career

The most distinctive feature of Katie Zacharia’s background is how her legal training feeds directly into her political work. Reported accounts of her career include early experience tied to the White House Office of Political Affairs, which would have given her a close-up view of federal strategy and policy.

On the legal side, publicly shared profiles describe an unusually international resume, including:

Work at the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing , advising on corporate and cross-border matters.

in , advising on corporate and cross-border matters. Counsel experience connected to the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , areas tied to global development and finance law.

and the , areas tied to global development and finance law. Experience reported as a federal judicial clerk, which typically involves close work on legal research and court procedure.

Because several of these claims appear mainly on secondary profile sites, they are best treated as reported rather than independently confirmed. Even so, the consistent picture is of someone who pairs corporate-law credentials with hands-on campaign and policy strategy — a combination that makes her valuable as both an advisor and a commentator.

Katie Zacharia Net Worth

Katie Zacharia’s net worth is most often estimated between $1 million and $2 million as of 2026. It is important to be honest about this number: it is an estimate drawn from her career profile, not a figure she has disclosed. Salaries for nonprofit leaders, legal professionals, and television contributors are rarely public.

The estimate reflects several plausible income streams built over a long career in law, politics, and media:

Income Source Role Reported / Estimated Range Fix California Chief Advancement Officer Senior nonprofit salary Media Appearances Fox News & Newsmax Contributor fees Legal Practice Corporate & international law Professional legal income Political Consulting Advisory & strategy Project-based fees

Rather than quote precise dollar amounts that cannot be verified, the responsible takeaway is this: her wealth comes from a diversified professional career, and a $1–2 million range is a reasonable, conservative estimate for someone with her mix of leadership, legal, and media roles.

Katie Zacharia Age

Based on the widely reported birth date of March 23, 1984, Katie Zacharia is 41 years old for most of 2026, turning 42 on her March birthday. As with other personal details, this date appears on profile sites rather than in official records, so it is best described as reported.

Her age fits the arc of her career well. More than a decade of work across law, government, and media places her in an experienced but still actively rising stage — old enough to carry real credibility, young enough to remain a regular voice in current political coverage.

Katie Zacharia Ethnicity

Katie Zacharia is an American national, born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Detailed information about her specific ethnic or ancestral background is not publicly documented, and we will not guess at it.

What is consistently emphasized instead is her cultural and religious foundation. Her Christian upbringing is frequently cited as the influence that shapes her values, her work in conservative politics, and the family-centered image she presents — a more meaningful and verifiable lens than speculation about ancestry.

📝 Key Takeaways Who she is: An American political strategist , legal advisor , and media contributor .

An American , , and . Main role: Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California , plus commentary on Fox News and Newsmax .

, plus commentary on and . Age: Reported birth date of March 23, 1984 — about 41–42 in 2026 .

Reported birth date of — about . Net worth: Estimated $1–2 million — an approximation, not a disclosed figure.

— an approximation, not a disclosed figure. Background: Pepperdine University, a Juris Doctor, and reported international legal work.

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References & Sources

For verification, readers can consult the primary and reputable sources below.

Fix California — The organization where she serves as Chief Advancement Officer. fixcalifornia.com Fox News — Network where she appears as a contributor. foxnews.com Newsmax — Network where she provides analysis. newsmax.com Pepperdine University — Her reported alma mater. pepperdine.edu

Conclusion

Katie Zacharia is a clear example of a modern professional who refuses to stay in one lane. By combining legal training, political strategy, and media commentary, she has carved out a role that few others occupy — equally at home advising behind the scenes and speaking on camera.

Her reported $1–2 million net worth reflects that range of work rather than any single windfall. Just as important, her public identity is anchored in faith and family, which she presents as the foundation behind her professional choices. Readers should keep in mind that several biographical details remain reported rather than officially confirmed — but the overall picture is of a capable, multi-skilled figure in conservative politics and law.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Katie Zacharia? Katie Zacharia is an American political strategist, legal advisor, and media contributor, best known for her work with Fix California and her commentary on Fox News and Newsmax.

How old is Katie Zacharia? Based on a reported birth date of March 23, 1984, she is about 41–42 years old in 2026. The date appears on public profiles rather than official records.

Who is Katie Zacharia’s husband? She is reported to be married to Tyler Zacharia since 2011. The couple is said to live in Westlake Village, California with four children.

What does Katie Zacharia do for a living? She serves as Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California, works in legal advisory and political strategy, and appears as a media analyst.

What is Katie Zacharia’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $2 million, earned across her political, legal, and media work. This is an estimate, not a disclosed figure.

Where was Katie Zacharia born? She was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in a Christian family that shaped her values and career path.

What is Katie Zacharia’s education? She reportedly earned a Political Science degree from Pepperdine University and a Juris Doctor (JD), and was active in the College Republicans and the Christian Legal Society.

What are Katie Zacharia’s professional roles? She works as a political strategist, legal advisor, media contributor, and Chief Advancement Officer at Fix California, advising political figures and organizations on strategy and policy.

Does Katie Zacharia have children? Yes. She and Tyler Zacharia are reported to have four children, raising them in a faith-based household in Westlake Village, California.