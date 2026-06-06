Kylie Capps Bio: Age, Husband, KDFW FOX 4 Career & Net Worth (2026)

Kylie Capps is one of the most familiar faces in North Texas weather — an American meteorologist and weather anchor at KDFW FOX 4, where she has guided Dallas-Fort Worth viewers through severe storms, ice events, and everyday forecasts since October 2018. For a region that lives and dies by its weather, from spring tornado season to summer heat, a trusted, science-trained forecaster like Capps is more than a TV personality; she is a genuine public-safety resource.

This in-depth profile covers everything readers want to know about Kylie Capps — her age and roots in Flower Mound, Texas, her University of Oklahoma meteorology degree, her marriage to Chris Shurtleff, her estimated net worth and salary, and the career path that took her from a college newscast to the No. 1 weather team in Dallas. Where figures like net worth are not officially disclosed, we clearly label them as estimates, so you get an accurate, trustworthy picture rather than guesswork.

Quick answer: Kylie Capps (born May 25, 1995, in Flower Mound, Texas) is a weekend morning meteorologist at KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas. She holds a Meteorology degree from the University of Oklahoma, is married to Chris Shurtleff (since 2021), and has an estimated net worth of $1 million–$5 million.

⚡ Kylie Capps — Quick Facts Full Name Kylie Capps Date of Birth May 25, 1995 Age (2026) 31 years old Birthplace Flower Mound, Texas, USA Height ~5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession Meteorologist / Weather Anchor Employer KDFW FOX 4 (since October 2018) Education B.S. Meteorology, University of Oklahoma (2017) Husband Chris Shurtleff (married Aug 21, 2021) Estimated Net Worth $1M–$5M (estimated) Social Media Instagram, Facebook, X

Kylie Capps Bio & Wiki

Kylie Capps is an American broadcast meteorologist best known for her work at KDFW FOX 4, the FOX-owned station serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As a weekend morning meteorologist, she delivers forecasts on Good Day Saturday and Good Day Sunday, two of the market’s most-watched morning programs.

Her path to FOX 4 ran through KXXV in Waco, Texas, where she cut her teeth on real, high-stakes severe weather. That combination — formal scientific training plus on-air experience during major storm events — is what separates a credentialed meteorologist from a general news presenter, and it underpins the trust viewers place in her forecasts.

Kylie Capps Age & Birthday

Kylie Capps was born on May 25, 1995, in Flower Mound, Texas, which makes her 31 years old in 2026. She celebrates her birthday every year on May 25.

Her age is notable in context: reaching a major-market station like KDFW FOX 4 in your mid-twenties is a fast trajectory in broadcast meteorology, a field where many forecasters spend years in smaller markets first. It reflects both her early start — she has said she knew she wanted to be a Dallas meteorologist by age eight — and the strength of her academic foundation.

Kylie Capps Height & Measurements

Kylie Capps stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall. On camera, that height contributes to a confident, composed on-air presence — an asset for a presenter who often works in front of large weather walls and green-screen graphics.

Beyond appearance, what defines her screen presence is clarity under pressure. During live severe-weather coverage, the ability to stay calm and communicate clearly matters far more than any physical detail — and it is a skill Capps has demonstrated repeatedly.

Kylie Capps Family — Parents & Siblings

Kylie Capps was raised in Flower Mound, Texas, by her parents, Nicole Capps (mother) and Raul Capps (father). She grew up in a close family alongside three siblings — Garret Capps, Jillian Capps, and Bethany Capps.

Her family remains an active part of her public story. In October 2025, she shared a photo with her sister ahead of a family wedding, writing that she could not wait for the celebration — a small but telling sign of how grounded she stays despite her on-air profile. That North Texas upbringing also shaped her career, since she grew up watching local broadcast meteorologists during the region’s frequent severe-weather outbreaks.

Kylie Capps Husband & Marriage

Kylie Capps is married to Chris Shurtleff. While the exact start of their relationship is not public, she first shared a photo of him on her Instagram in 2018, and the couple’s engagement was celebrated in January 2021.

Away from the weather desk, Capps comes across as warm and relatable. She has said she enjoys watching college football, trying new restaurants (while joking that she is a “horrible cook”), running, and greeting “every dog on her block.” These everyday details humanize her and help explain the genuine connection she has built with North Texas audiences.

Kylie Capps Wedding

Kylie Capps and Chris Shurtleff married on August 21, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the historic Belo Mansion, with cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing to celebrate the newlyweds. Jonathan Hudson served as the best man.

The choice of venues reflects deep Dallas roots — Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Belo Mansion are both well-known fixtures in the city. For a meteorologist who set her sights on Dallas as a child, marrying in the heart of the city she now serves on air adds a fitting, full-circle note to her story.

Kylie Capps Net Worth

Kylie Capps’s net worth is estimated to fall between $1 million and $5 million, built through her career as a broadcast meteorologist. It is important to be clear that this figure is an estimate — television salaries and personal finances are rarely disclosed publicly, so the range should be read as an informed approximation rather than a confirmed number.

Wealth Factor Detail Primary income Meteorologist salary at KDFW FOX 4 Earlier income On-air role at KXXV (Waco) Estimated net worth $1M–$5M (estimated) Transparency Not officially disclosed

Kylie Capps Salary

Reports place Kylie Capps’s annual salary in the range of $45,000 to $110,500. That spread is consistent with broadcast-meteorologist pay, which varies widely based on market size, experience, and contract terms.

For context, the Dallas-Fort Worth television market is one of the largest in the United States, and major-market stations typically pay more than smaller markets like Waco. As an established weekend meteorologist at a top-rated FOX station, Capps is well positioned within that range, with room to grow as her tenure and profile increase.

Kylie Capps at KDFW FOX 4

At KDFW FOX 4, Kylie Capps is part of a deep and respected newsroom. The station’s on-air roster includes well-known anchors and reporters such as Evan Andrews, Dionne Anglin, Hanna Battah, Alex Boyer, Lori Brown, Steven Dial, Mike Doocy, Steve Eagar, and Terrance Friday.

Capps has described herself as fortunate to work alongside what she calls the No. 1 weather team on FOX 4. In a market as weather-sensitive as North Texas — where tornadoes, hailstorms, and ice events are routine — being part of a trusted, well-resourced weather department is both a professional milestone and a public responsibility she clearly takes seriously.

Kylie Capps Education

Kylie Capps is a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology with minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Mathematics in May 2017. The University of Oklahoma is widely regarded as one of the top meteorology programs in the country, home to the National Weather Center — a major advantage for an aspiring broadcast forecaster.

During college, she anchored the weather for the student-run newscast OU Nightly, which won a student Emmy Award for best newscast during her senior year. She was also named a President’s Community Scholar and served as Vice President of Gamma Phi Beta, showing leadership alongside academics.

Her hands-on training was just as strong. Capps interned as a meteorologist at KWTV in Oklahoma for six months, covering severe weather across the state, and also worked at KOTV Channel 6 in Tulsa, where she sharpened her forecasting under two experienced chief meteorologists. That blend of classroom science and newsroom practice is the foundation of her credibility today.

Kylie Capps Career Journey

Kylie Capps currently serves as a weekend morning meteorologist at KDFW FOX 4, appearing on Good Day Saturday and Good Day Sunday. Her route there began at KXXV in Waco, Texas, where she also worked as a weekend morning meteorologist.

Her early career was trial by fire. Less than two months after joining KXXV, Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in 2017, and Capps was tasked with covering tornado warnings and overnight flooding threats as the outer bands swept across central Texas. She later worked through Texas ice storms while in Waco — exactly the kind of high-pressure experience that builds a dependable severe-weather forecaster.

Her motivation goes back to childhood. Capps has said she told her parents at age eight that she wanted to be a meteorologist in Dallas, inspired by the broadcast meteorologists her family watched during severe-weather outbreaks. She was the kind of kid who kept a weather radio in hand in case of power loss and made sure her family knew their severe-weather safety plan — a passion that turned into a profession.

Stage Role Highlight University of Oklahoma OU Nightly weather anchor Student Emmy Award KWTV / KOTV (interns) Meteorologist intern Severe-weather coverage in Oklahoma KXXV, Waco Weekend morning meteorologist Hurricane Harvey & ice storms KDFW FOX 4 (2018–present) Weekend morning meteorologist Good Day Saturday & Sunday

Kylie Capps Social Media

Kylie Capps is active across her social platforms, where she blends forecasts with behind-the-scenes and personal moments. She has built a following of roughly 26,000 on Facebook, 8,600+ on Instagram, and 6,500+ on X (formerly Twitter).

For a local meteorologist, social media is more than self-promotion — it is a real-time public-safety channel. During fast-moving storms, posts on these platforms let her push timely warnings and radar updates directly to the community, extending her on-air reach when it matters most.

📝 Key Takeaways Who she is: Kylie Capps is a weekend morning meteorologist at KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas.

is a weekend morning in Dallas. Age & origin: Born May 25, 1995 in Flower Mound, Texas — 31 in 2026 .

Born in Flower Mound, Texas — . Education: B.S. in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma (2017), plus a student Emmy.

B.S. in Meteorology from the (2017), plus a student Emmy. Personal life: Married to Chris Shurtleff since August 2021.

Married to since August 2021. Net worth: Estimated $1M–$5M; salary reported around $45K–$110.5K (estimates).

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References & Sources

This profile draws on publicly available information and reputable sources. Net worth and salary figures are estimates, since they are not officially disclosed.

KDFW FOX 4 (FOX 4 Dallas) — Her station and on-air bio. fox4news.com University of Oklahoma — School of Meteorology — Her alma mater. ou.edu American Meteorological Society (AMS) — Professional standards in meteorology. ametsoc.org

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kylie Capps? Kylie Capps is an American meteorologist and weather anchor at KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas, serving as a weekend morning meteorologist on Good Day Saturday and Good Day Sunday since October 2018.

How old is Kylie Capps? She was born on May 25, 1995, in Flower Mound, Texas, making her 31 years old in 2026.

Who is Kylie Capps’s husband? She is married to Chris Shurtleff. The couple got engaged in January 2021 and married on August 21, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dallas.

What is Kylie Capps’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million, earned through her meteorology career. This is an estimate, as her finances are not officially disclosed.

Where did Kylie Capps go to college? She earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in 2017, with minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Mathematics.

What did Kylie Capps do before KDFW FOX 4? Before joining FOX 4 in 2018, she was a weekend morning meteorologist at KXXV in Waco, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey and Texas ice storms.

Conclusion

Kylie Capps has become a trusted voice in North Texas weather, combining a strong scientific foundation from the University of Oklahoma with years of hands-on, high-pressure forecasting. From covering Hurricane Harvey in Waco to anchoring weekend mornings at KDFW FOX 4, she has steadily built a career rooted in both expertise and genuine public service.

Beyond the forecasts, her story — a Flower Mound kid who dreamed of being a Dallas meteorologist by age eight and made it happen — resonates with viewers. With a solid marriage to Chris Shurtleff, an estimated $1M–$5M net worth, and a growing profile in one of the country’s biggest TV markets, Kylie Capps looks set to remain a fixture of Dallas-Fort Worth weather for years to come.