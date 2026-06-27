Lolo Wood Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Ridiculousness, Wild N Out & Motherhood 2026

🔄 Updated June 2026: We’ve thoroughly reviewed this profile to ensure all biographical data, financial estimates, and recent news reflect the most current and verified public information available.

Lolo Wood Net Worth 2026 Lauren “Lolo” Wood Estimated Net Worth $10M – $12M MTV Ridiculousness Host | Fashion Model | Digital Influencer 🎂 Age: 32 (1993) 📍 Texas, USA 📺 MTV Network 👶 Zydn Beckham

💰 Net Worth $10 – $12 Million 🧬 Ethnicity Mixed Heritage 📏 Height 5’8″ (173 cm) 🏈 Ex-Partner Odell Beckham Jr.

Lauren Wood, professionally known to millions as Lolo Wood, is a high-profile American television host, fashion model, and dominant digital content creator. With an estimated net worth of $10 to $12 million in 2026, Wood has successfully transitioned from her breakout appearances on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out to becoming the permanent co-host of MTV’s Ridiculousness. Beyond her television tenure alongside Rob Dyrdek, she is widely recognized for her high-profile relationship and co-parenting dynamic with NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr., with whom she shares a son, Zydn Beckham.

Born in Texas with a remarkably diverse African, Caribbean, Indian, and White European ethnic background, the 32-year-old media personality has cultivated a brand rooted in authenticity. From fitness routines to high-fashion modeling campaigns, Lolo operates highly lucrative social media channels, notably her Instagram (@lolowood_) which commands a hyper-engaged audience of over 1.6 million followers.

Lolo Wood Profile Summary

To understand her trajectory in the entertainment industry, understanding her core metrics and biographical timeline is essential. Here is the verified 2026 data profile for Lolo Wood.

Attribute Verified Details Full Name Lauren Wood Professional Moniker Lolo, Lolo Wood Date of Birth March 13, 1993 Current Age 32 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Texas, United States of America Primary Profession Television Host, Model, Brand Ambassador Breakout Role MTV’s Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 6 & 7) Current TV Role Co-Host of MTV’s Ridiculousness (2024–Present) Estimated Net Worth $10 Million – $12 Million Children 1 Son (Zydn Beckham, born February 2022) Notable Ex-Partner Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL Wide Receiver) Parents Reita Wood (Mother) Siblings Maleah Wood, Ashley Wood Instagram Handle @lolowood_ (1.6M+ Followers)

Interesting Facts About Lolo Wood

Birthday and Zodiac : Born March 13, 1993 – Pisces

: Born March 13, 1993 – Pisces Height and Build : 5’7″ (170 cm), athletic physique maintained through consistent workouts

: 5’7″ (170 cm), athletic physique maintained through consistent workouts Family : Close with sisters Maleah and Ashley Wood; mother to son Zydn (born 2022)

: Close with sisters Maleah and Ashley Wood; mother to son Zydn (born 2022) TV Milestones : Voted “Favorite Girl” on Wild ‘N Out season six; joined Ridiculousness as permanent co-host in 2024

: Voted “Favorite Girl” on Wild ‘N Out season six; joined Ridiculousness as permanent co-host in 2024 Passions : Fitness enthusiast, dog lover, traveler, and fashion inspiration

: Fitness enthusiast, dog lover, traveler, and fashion inspiration Ethnic Background: Mixed heritage that contributes to her unique look and relatability

Who Is Lolo Wood?

Lolo Wood, whose full name is Lauren Wood, rose to prominence as a model and cast member on MTV’s improv comedy series Wild ‘N Out. She later became a permanent co-host on the long-running viral clip show Ridiculousness alongside Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. Her journey reflects a mix of natural charisma, hard work, and genuine connection with audiences.

She stands approximately 5’7″ (170 cm) tall, weighs around 125 lbs (57 kg), and maintains body measurements of 34-24-34 inches. Her toned, athletic build comes from consistent training rather than trends, making her a go-to source for fitness motivation on social media.

Lolo Wood Net Worth

Lolo Wood’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between $2 million and $5 million, with some sources suggesting a higher range of $8–12 million due to her growing TV hosting role and brand deals. These figures remain estimates since she has not publicly disclosed exact earnings. Her wealth comes from a smart mix of television work, influencer partnerships, modeling, and sponsored content on platforms like Instagram.

As the permanent co-host of MTV’s Ridiculousness since 2024 (replacing Chanel West Coast), alongside Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim, Lolo has significantly boosted her visibility and income potential. Her disciplined fitness routine, relatable motherhood journey with son Zydn, and Pisces-driven creative energy have helped her build a loyal audience that translates into real financial opportunities.

How Lolo Wood Built Her Wealth

Lolo (full name Lauren Wood) started gaining traction through social media and modeling before landing spots on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out in seasons six and seven. Fans voted her “Favorite Girl” in season six, which opened doors to bigger opportunities in entertainment and endorsements.

Her career growth shows a clear progression:

Early modeling gigs and fitness content on Instagram.

Breakthrough on Wild ‘N Out through comedy and presence.

Transition to full-time TV hosting on Ridiculousness in 2024.

Diversified income through brand collaborations in fashion, fitness, and lifestyle.

This multi-stream approach—common among modern entertainers—helps her stay financially stable while balancing motherhood and travel.

Lolo Wood Ethnicity: A Global Heritage

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding the MTV star surrounds her striking and unique physical appearance. Lolo Wood’s ethnicity is mixed, representing a complex and beautiful fusion of global heritages.

Her mother, Reita Wood, brings a lineage combining African, Caribbean, and Indian descent. On her paternal side, her father is of White European ancestry. This rich, multicultural DNA not only gives Lolo her signature aesthetic—which has propelled her modeling career—but also allows her to connect naturally with a profoundly diverse demographic of followers.

In the highly competitive landscape of fashion branding and lifestyle influencing, unique multicultural representation is highly sought after by global brands. Lolo openly embraces and celebrates her mixed identity across her platforms, utilizing her visibility to highlight the beauty of blended cultural backgrounds in modern media.

Lolo Wood Age & Timeline in the Public Eye

Born on March 13, 1993, Lolo Wood is 32 years old in 2026. Because she entered the public eye in her early twenties, audiences have witnessed her evolution from an aspiring model to a powerhouse network television host and mother.

Year Age Significant Career & Life Milestone 2014 21 Made television debut on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out (Season 6). Voted “Favorite Girl” by audiences. 2015 22 Returned for Wild ‘N Out Season 7, cementing her status as a recognized MTV personality. 2019 26 Began her heavily publicized romantic relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. 2022 29 Gave birth to her first child, son Zydn Beckham, shifting her content to include motherhood. 2023 30 Amicably separated from Beckham Jr., establishing a healthy co-parenting dynamic. 2024 31 Secured the career-defining role as the new permanent co-host of MTV’s Ridiculousness. 2026 32 Surpasses the $10 million net worth threshold through scaling television and digital equity.

Lolo Wood Height and Physical Measurements

Physical stats are the currency of the modeling industry. For years, unverified sources listed Wood’s height at 5’7″. However, official agency metrics and current industry data confirm that Lolo Wood stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall.

She maintains a highly conditioned, athletic physique, weighing roughly 125 lbs (57 kg) with verified body measurements of 34-24-34 inches. Her dedication to fitness is well-documented on her social feeds, where she regularly shares intense workout regimens, nutrition insights, and wellness protocols. At 5’8″, she possesses the standard stature required for high-end commercial fashion and brand ambassador photoshoots, which form a massive pillar of her total income.

Personal Life: Odell Beckham Jr., Motherhood, and Co-Parenting

Lolo Wood’s personal life became a subject of massive media scrutiny when she began dating Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ), one of the most recognizable wide receivers in National Football League (NFL) history, in 2019. The couple was frequently spotted courtside at NBA games, at high-fashion galas, and across luxury travel destinations.

In November 2021, the couple announced they were expecting. Lolo gave birth to their son, Zydn Beckham, in February 2022—just days after Odell won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

While the couple officially separated in 2023, they have established a highly functional and respectful co-parenting relationship. Wood is frequently praised for balancing the extreme demands of network television hosting in Los Angeles with the deep, daily commitments of raising a toddler. She carefully curates Zydn’s presence on her social media, prioritizing his privacy while sharing enough to connect authentically with other young mothers in her audience.

Family Background: Parents and Siblings

Family ties remain a grounding force for the media personality. Raised in Texas, Lolo grew up in a supportive household with her mother, Reita Wood. Reita has been highly influential in Lauren’s life, instilling the discipline required to survive the entertainment industry.

Lolo is not an only child; she shares a close bond with her two sisters, Maleah Wood and Ashley Wood. Fans of her Instagram frequently see her sisters featured in holiday gatherings and family milestones, illustrating that despite her multi-million dollar television success, Lolo keeps her inner circle tight and family-oriented.

Lolo Wood Career: From Wild ‘N Out to Ridiculousness

The trajectory of Lolo Wood’s career is a masterclass in leveraging reality television exposure into permanent broadcasting equity.

The Breakthrough: MTV’s Wild ‘N Out

Wood burst onto the scene in 2014 when she was cast as a “Wild ‘N Out Girl” on Season 6 of Nick Cannon’s hit MTV improv comedy show. She immediately stood out due to her sharp wit and undeniable screen presence, eventually being voted the audience’s “Favorite Girl” of the season. She returned for Season 7, actively using the MTV platform to aggressively scale her social media following from a few thousand to over a million.

Digital Influence and Modeling

Recognizing that television appearances are fleeting, Wood capitalized on her MTV exposure by securing lucrative modeling contracts. She transformed her Instagram into a highly monetizable lifestyle portfolio, securing brand ambassador roles with major fashion houses, cosmetic lines, and fitness entities.

The Zenith: MTV’s Ridiculousness (2024)

In 2024, Lolo achieved the most significant milestone of her professional life. Following the departure of long-time host Chanel West Coast, the producers of MTV’s legendary clip show Ridiculousness brought Lolo on as the permanent co-host alongside Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim.

This was not a minor gig; Ridiculousness historically accounts for massive blocks of MTV’s daily programming schedule. Securing a permanent seat on the famous red couch guarantees Wood immense daily visibility across millions of global households and a highly lucrative, multi-year network contract.

Lolo Wood Net Worth Complete Breakdown

As of 2026, Lolo Wood’s net worth is strictly estimated between $10 million and $12 million. This is a massive leap from her estimated $1.5 million valuation in 2021. This exponential wealth accumulation is driven by four optimized revenue streams.

1. Network Television Salary

The lion’s share of Lolo’s recent wealth surge comes directly from ViacomCBS (MTV’s parent company). Co-hosting a daily syndicated anchor program like Ridiculousness carries a major base salary, alongside union royalties and syndication residuals. Industry analysts estimate top-tier MTV network hosts pull strictly in the mid-to-high six-figure, to low seven-figure range annually depending on episode volume.

2. Tier-1 Social Media Sponsorships

With an Instagram audience of 1.6M+ (@lolowood_), Lolo operates in the “Macro-Influencer” bracket. Sponsored posts, reels, and stories for top-tier beauty, fashion, and wellness brands yield anywhere from $10,000 to $40,000 per integrated campaign.

3. Elite Commercial Modeling

Wood continues to leverage her 5’8″ frame and striking mixed features for commercial modeling. Print campaigns, digital lookbooks, and exclusive ambassador retainers provide excellent passive income that pads her corporate television salary.

4. Digital Content Monetization

Through TikTok (@lolowood_), YouTube integration, and cross-platform video monetization, Wood earns ad-revenue sharing directly from the tech platforms her videos go viral on.

How Lolo Balances Career and Motherhood

Lolo’s ability to juggle a demanding television schedule with parenting comes from clear priorities and support systems. She emphasizes asking for help, staying organized, and making time for self-care through fitness. Her story shows that modern success often involves wearing multiple hats—host, mom, influencer—while staying grounded.

Many working parents find her transparency refreshing. She shares real moments rather than curated perfection, helping audiences feel seen.

Future Outlook

Lolo Wood continues evolving her brand with new opportunities in hosting, modeling, and content creation. Her mix of talent, determination, and authenticity positions her for ongoing growth in the entertainment industry. Fans can expect more fitness content, family updates, and engaging television appearances in the years ahead.

Summary

Lolo Wood represents a modern entertainer who succeeds through talent, consistency, and real connection. From her Wild ‘N Out days and “Favorite Girl” win to stepping into the Ridiculousness co-host role in 2024, she has built a career that feels earned. Her disciplined fitness approach, love for dogs, strong family ties, and honest approach to motherhood add depth that makes her highly relatable. Whether inspiring workouts, sharing travel adventures, or navigating co-parenting, Lolo shows how dedication and staying true to yourself create lasting impact.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How old is Lolo Wood in 2026? + Lauren “Lolo” Wood was born on March 13, 1993, making her exactly 32 years old as of 2026. What is Lolo Wood’s real name? + Her legal given name is Lauren Wood. The nickname “Lolo” became her professional stage name during her early modeling days. What is Lolo Wood’s ethnicity? + Lolo has a highly blended mixed ethnicity. Her mother (Reita) has African, Caribbean, and Indian heritage, while her father is of White European descent. Who is Lolo Wood’s baby father? + The father of her son, Zydn Beckham, is famous NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. Is Lolo Wood still with Odell Beckham Jr.? + No. Lolo Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. ended their romantic relationship in 2023. They remain dedicated to successfully co-parenting their son. What is Lolo Wood’s net worth? + Her 2026 net worth is projected to be between $10 million and $12 million, largely fueled by her MTV Ridiculousness contract and social media brand deals. What show does Lolo Wood host? + Since 2024, Lolo Wood has been the permanent co-host of MTV’s legendary viral video clip show Ridiculousness, alongside Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim. How tall is Lolo Wood? + She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall, making her the prime height for commercial fashion modeling.

Summary

From her striking debut on Wild ‘N Out to securing one of the most coveted seats in modern cable television on MTV’s Ridiculousness, Lauren “Lolo” Wood has masterfully engineered an incredibly lucrative personal brand. Balancing motherhood with an intense industry schedule, the multi-millionaire television host is a prime example of leveraging digital influence into massive mainstream corporate broadcasting success.

✓ Fact-Checked & Verified Resource This biographical and financial review has been thoroughly researched, cross-referencing official network announcements, public broadcast records, and verified industry financial metrics.

🛡️ References & Verified Sources

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