Nikki Glaser is one of the most recognizable names in American stand-up comedy in 2026, widely considered the “Queen of the Comedy Central Roasts” and the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo in the show’s history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki Glaser’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million, built primarily through her work as a stand-up comedian, television host, podcaster, actress, writer, and producer. Her financial profile reflects two decades of disciplined comedy work, from early appearances on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006 to her career-defining performance at the Netflix Roast of Tom Brady in 2024 and her historic hosting gig at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on CBS in January 2025.

⚡ Nikki Glaser — Quick Facts Full Name Nicole Rene Glaser Date of Birth June 1, 1984 Age (2026) 41 years old Birthplace Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Raised In St. Louis, Missouri Education University of Kansas (English Literature) Nationality American Profession Comedian, Host, Podcaster, Writer, Actress Famous For Roast of Tom Brady, 2025 Golden Globes Host Major Specials Bangin’, Good Clean Filth, Someday You’ll Die Partner Chris Convy (long-term boyfriend) Source of Estimate Celebrity Net Worth (2026) Net Worth (2026) $10 Million (estimated)

Net Worth Overview

Nikki Glaser’s net worth in 2026 is reported at approximately $10 million, based on figures published by Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated by entertainment industry reporting from outlets such as Parade, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter. The figure reflects a steady, multi-year climb driven by her work in stand-up, television hosting, streaming specials, and podcasting.

Unlike traditional Hollywood actresses, Glaser has built her wealth through the live comedy economy — touring revenue, ticket gross from theaters across the United States, recurring deals with Netflix, HBO Max, Comedy Central, and high-profile brand-aligned hosting work. This income mix is more durable than the typical actor pay structure because it includes tour revenue, streaming royalties, and back-end deals tied to specials.

What makes her wealth profile notable is her own framing of it. On In Depth with Graham Bensinger in 2022, Glaser openly stated she does not aspire to billionaire status — her financial goal is to maintain enough liquidity to support family members through medical emergencies. That kind of grounded, mission-aligned mindset is rare among A-list comedians and partly explains why she continues to take work that fuels long-term brand value rather than short-term cash.

Nikki Glaser — Net Worth Breakdown Source Estimated Contribution Stand-Up Touring (theater & arena dates) $3M – $4M Netflix & HBO Max Specials $2M – $3M Television Hosting (Golden Globes, FBoy Island, etc.) $1.5M – $2M Podcasting & SiriusXM $700K – $1.2M Roasts (Tom Brady, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Rob Lowe) $500K – $1M Brand Deals & Endorsements $300K – $600K Acting, Writing & Producing Royalties $500K – $1M

Early Life and Background

Nicole Rene Glaser, professionally known as Nikki Glaser, was born on June 1, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio. While her birthplace is Ohio, she was primarily raised in the St. Louis, Missouri area, where she spent her formative years and developed the Midwestern voice and self-deprecating humor that would later define her stand-up style. She frequently references her St. Louis upbringing in her sets, treating the city’s culture, family dynamics, and suburban environment as creative source material.

Her father, E.J. Glaser, worked in business, while her mother, Julie E. Glaser, was a real estate agent. The household placed strong emphasis on academic achievement and verbal expression — both of which prepared Nikki for the language-heavy demands of stand-up comedy and live hosting.

Throughout her childhood and adolescence, she struggled openly with mental health issues, including anorexia, bulimia, and generalized anxiety. Glaser has spoken about these experiences in interviews and on her podcasts as part of her ongoing effort to reduce stigma around eating disorders and mental health treatment. This personal vulnerability has become one of her core comedic strengths — her ability to convert painful real-world experience into honest, sharp commentary is a key reason audiences trust her as a comedian.

Growing up in the Midwest, away from the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and New York City, gave her a different cultural starting point than most modern comedians — and that outsider perspective continues to inform her writing.

Education

Nikki Glaser attended Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, a well-regarded public school in suburban St. Louis. From there she enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder for a brief period before transferring to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, where she ultimately completed her undergraduate degree.

At the University of Kansas, Glaser majored in English Literature, a discipline that quietly shaped her future comedy. English literature training builds skills that translate directly into stand-up: tight sentence construction, narrative pacing, irony, structural rhythm, and an ear for how words land. These are exactly the tools Glaser uses today to build the dense, punchline-stacked material that defines her work.

During her college years, she began performing at local open-mic nights across Lawrence and the surrounding college towns. These early performances — often in front of small, unforgiving crowds — gave her the live-stage discipline she would later need on national stages. She has often credited her open-mic apprenticeship in Kansas as the foundation of her professional voice.

After graduation, Glaser moved to New York City, the heart of the American stand-up circuit, where she began working her way through clubs such as Caroline’s on Broadway, the Comedy Cellar, and Gotham Comedy Club — the same proving grounds that shaped other prominent comedians of her generation.

Career Journey

Early Stand-Up Years (2002–2010)

Nikki Glaser began performing stand-up while still in college and continued through her early years in New York. In 2006, at 22 years old, she earned her first major national exposure when she was selected for NBC’s Last Comic Standing, a high-profile stand-up competition series. She advanced to the top 20 — a strong showing for a comedian her age — and used that platform to begin booking national club tours.

Television Breakthrough (2011–2014)

Throughout the early 2010s, Glaser appeared on Comedy Central Presents, Live at Gotham, and Chelsea Lately, where her sharp writing and quick on-camera delivery caught the attention of producers. In 2013, she co-hosted “Nikki & Sara Live” on MTV alongside fellow comedian Sara Schaefer. The show ran for one season but elevated her visibility within the industry.

The Roast Era (2016–2024)

Glaser’s defining moment came in 2016, when she was invited to perform at Comedy Central’s Roast of Rob Lowe. Her appearance was widely praised, and she became one of the network’s most-requested roast performers. She returned for the Roast of Bruce Willis in 2018 and the Roast of Alec Baldwin in 2019.

In 2024, she delivered what many comedy critics consider one of the strongest roast performances of the modern era at “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix — a live-streamed event that drew tens of millions of viewers. The performance is widely credited with elevating her from comedy-circuit favorite to mainstream household name.

2025 Golden Globes (Historic Moment)

In January 2025, Nikki Glaser hosted the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on CBS, becoming the first woman in history to host the show solo. Her monologue received critical acclaim across Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and Rolling Stone, cementing her status as one of the most influential comedians working today.

2026 Activity

As of 2026, Glaser continues to tour extensively across North America, host her podcasts, and develop new HBO Max and Netflix projects, including discussions around future stand-up specials and a potential HBO scripted comedy.

Rise to Fame

Nikki Glaser’s rise to mainstream fame was not the result of a single viral moment — it was the cumulative effect of nearly twenty years of stage time. Her early television exposure on Last Comic Standing, her run as co-host of Nikki & Sara Live, and her recurring appearances on Chelsea Lately all built incremental credibility within the industry.

However, the inflection point in her career came with the 2024 Netflix Roast of Tom Brady. The event was watched live by more than 10 million viewers globally, according to Netflix’s public viewership disclosures, and Glaser’s set went viral across YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), and Instagram Reels within hours. Compilations of her best Tom Brady jokes have since accumulated hundreds of millions of views.

Within a year, she went from respected industry comedian to one of the most-booked entertainers in the country. By the time CBS and Dick Clark Productions selected her to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, she had become the obvious choice — not just a “safe” host, but the most culturally relevant comedian in the conversation.

This rise illustrates a broader principle in the creator and comedy economy: long-term stage time + the right viral moment can create overnight superstardom that is actually backed by decades of skill.

Main Sources of Income

Nikki Glaser’s income comes from a diverse mix of revenue streams typical of a top-tier American stand-up comedian. Her business model is closer to that of a media operator than a traditional Hollywood actress.

Stand-Up Tours — Ticketed shows across major U.S. theaters and arenas represent her largest income source.

— Ticketed shows across major represent her largest income source. Streaming Specials — Multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix , HBO Max , and Comedy Central .

— Multi-million-dollar deals with , , and . Television Hosting — One-off hosting fees (e.g. Golden Globes ), recurring shows like FBoy Island , and event hosting.

— One-off hosting fees (e.g. ), recurring shows like , and event hosting. Comedy Central Roasts — High-profile roast appearances paid as per-event talent fees.

— High-profile roast appearances paid as per-event talent fees. Podcasting — The Nikki Glaser Podcast and her past role on “You Up with Nikki Glaser” on SiriusXM .

— and her past role on on . Brand Partnerships — Selected sponsorships, often paired with her tour schedule.

— Selected sponsorships, often paired with her tour schedule. Writing and Producing — Project-based income for shows she develops or contributes to.

Salary and Earnings

While Nikki Glaser’s exact compensation for individual projects is rarely disclosed, public reporting offers useful benchmarks. On The Howard Stern Show in 2025, Glaser revealed that she earned less than a previous male Golden Globes host — referencing Jerrod Carmichael, who famously disclosed in his 2023 Golden Globes monologue that he was paid $500,000.

Based on that benchmark, industry analysts estimate her 2025 Golden Globes hosting fee fell somewhere between $250,000 and $450,000 — still a strong rate, but notable because of the implied pay gap.

Her Netflix specials are estimated to generate between $1 million and $3 million per release, depending on negotiated rates and the level of viewership performance bonuses. Top-tier comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock reportedly earn $20M+ per special, but for her tier, the $1M–$3M range is consistent with industry data.

Her touring income is likely her single largest revenue driver in 2026. Headlining stand-up shows can gross between $50,000 and $250,000 per night in major markets, with theaters often selling out months in advance after a major TV moment like the Tom Brady roast.

Businesses and Investments

Unlike many celebrities, Nikki Glaser has not publicly launched product lines, beverage brands, or major consumer companies. Her financial profile is built around professional services income, intellectual property, and long-term brand equity.

That said, her business interests do include:

Tour LLC structures — As is standard for working comedians, her live touring income flows through entertainment LLCs that protect her assets and optimize taxes.

— As is standard for working comedians, her live touring income flows through entertainment LLCs that protect her assets and optimize taxes. Production credits — She is credited as a writer and producer on multiple specials and shows, giving her ownership stakes in her own intellectual property.

— She is credited as a writer and producer on multiple specials and shows, giving her ownership stakes in her own intellectual property. Podcast IP — Ownership and revenue rights on her podcast catalog.

— Ownership and revenue rights on her podcast catalog. Real estate — She has spoken in interviews about preferring to live in the St. Louis area rather than relocating permanently to Los Angeles or New York, which has freed up significant capital relative to coastal peers.

This conservative, low-overhead approach is uncommon among comedians of her income tier and is one of the reasons her net worth has grown steadily rather than experiencing the wild swings often seen in celebrity finance.

Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Nikki Glaser is selective with brand partnerships, prioritizing alignment with her comedic voice over short-term cash. Her partnership history tends to favor:

Streaming platforms — Promotional content around her Netflix and HBO Max releases.

— Promotional content around her and releases. Lifestyle and wellness brands — Categories that match her openness about mental health and self-care.

— Categories that match her openness about mental health and self-care. Comedy and entertainment partnerships — Cross-promotions with tour sponsors, theaters, and podcast networks.

— Cross-promotions with tour sponsors, theaters, and podcast networks. Selective endorsement deals — Limited paid integrations on her podcasts and during her live tours.

Comedians at her career stage typically earn between $25,000 and $150,000 per podcast endorsement campaign, and between $50,000 and $500,000 per multi-month brand partnership, depending on the rights involved. Glaser’s rates likely sit toward the upper portion of those ranges following her Tom Brady roast and Golden Globes visibility.

Social Media Presence

Nikki Glaser maintains an active, authentic presence on major social media platforms, using them primarily to promote tour dates, announce specials, and share personal updates. Her tone online closely mirrors her stand-up — self-aware, fast, and willing to lean into discomfort.

Nikki Glaser — Social Media Overview (2026) Platform Handle Followers / Activity Instagram @nikkiglaser 2M+ X (Twitter) @NikkiGlaser 1.4M+ TikTok @nikkiglaser 1M+ (growing) YouTube Nikki Glaser 500K+ subscribers Podcasts The Nikki Glaser Podcast Active weekly releases Website nikkiglaser.com Tour dates and merch

After the Tom Brady roast and 2025 Golden Globes, her follower counts rose sharply across all platforms. Industry analysts note that female comedians who cross the 1 million Instagram follower mark typically see their per-show ticket gross increase by 20%–40%, which directly impacts touring revenue.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Nikki Glaser’s lifestyle is notably understated for someone in her tax bracket. Despite earning millions, she has been candid about her preference for everyday comforts over conspicuous wealth.

Her public lifestyle reflects:

Comfort over status — She has joked openly about her contentment with ordering Postmates nightly rather than splurging on luxury experiences.

— She has joked openly about her contentment with ordering nightly rather than splurging on luxury experiences. Travel for work, not vanity — Most of her travel is tour-related, not Instagram-influenced.

— Most of her travel is tour-related, not Instagram-influenced. Discretionary spending on concerts — She has publicly discussed spending significant amounts on Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets and other live music events.

— She has publicly discussed spending significant amounts on and other live music events. Charitable giving and family support — Her stated financial goal is to cover medical emergencies for family and friends without stress.

Her financial values stand out in the world of celebrity wealth, where conspicuous consumption is often the default. Glaser’s message — “I have enough, and that’s the point” — represents a meaningful counterweight to the luxury influencer culture dominant on Instagram.

Houses and Cars

St. Louis Area Residence

Nikki Glaser primarily resides in the St. Louis, Missouri area, where she has spoken in interviews about feeling more grounded than she would in Los Angeles. Median home prices in the St. Louis metropolitan area are significantly lower than coastal cities, which is one of the reasons she has been able to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without aggressive real estate spending. Her home is reportedly modest by celebrity standards — a choice consistent with her stated values.

New York Footprint

Given her professional ties to the New York comedy scene, she also maintains living arrangements in New York City when working on East Coast projects, though specific addresses are not publicly disclosed for privacy and safety reasons.

Vehicles

Glaser has not publicly showcased a car collection. Based on her overall low-profile lifestyle approach, her transportation appears to be practical rather than designed to signal wealth. Many high-earning comedians in similar income brackets favor reliable daily-driver vehicles over exotic cars.

Personal Life and Relationships

Boyfriend: Chris Convy

Nikki Glaser has been in a long-term relationship with Chris Convy, who works as a writer and producer. The couple has been together for several years and lives a notably private life by celebrity standards. Glaser has occasionally referenced him in her stand-up and on her podcasts, but the couple does not publicize their relationship for clicks. They live together in the St. Louis area.

Family Background

Glaser’s parents — her father E.J. Glaser and mother Julie E. Glaser — have remained out of the spotlight. She has spoken positively about her family and credited them with supporting her comedy aspirations even when the financial path was uncertain. She has at least one sister, Lauren Glaser, who has occasionally appeared with her at public events.

Mental Health Advocacy

A central part of Nikki Glaser’s personal brand — and a key reason audiences trust her — is her ongoing advocacy around mental health, particularly her own experiences with eating disorders, anxiety, and therapy. She speaks about these topics on her podcasts and in interviews with credibility built on lived experience, not surface-level talking points.

Awards and Achievements

Nikki Glaser’s career milestones include both critical and cultural achievements:

First woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo in the show’s history ( 2025 ).

in the show’s history ( ). Universally praised performance at Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” ( 2024 ) — widely regarded as one of the best roast sets of the decade.

( ) — widely regarded as one of the best roast sets of the decade. Four major stand-up specials released across Comedy Central , Netflix , and HBO Max .

, , and . Recurring participant in major Comedy Central Roasts ( Rob Lowe , Bruce Willis , Alec Baldwin , Tom Brady ).

( , , , ). Host of FBoy Island (HBO Max / The CW) — a recurring TV hosting role that expanded her audience.

(HBO Max / The CW) — a recurring TV hosting role that expanded her audience. Featured in Variety’s Power of Women , The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy lists , and major year-end industry rankings.

, , and major year-end industry rankings. Recognized advocate for mental health awareness and eating disorder recovery.

Net Worth Growth Over the Years

Nikki Glaser — Net Worth Timeline Year Estimated Net Worth Key Milestone 2013 $300K – $600K Co-hosting Nikki & Sara Live on MTV 2016 $1M – $2M Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe + first major special “Perfect” 2019 $2M – $4M Netflix special “Bangin'” released 2022 $4M – $6M HBO Max special “Good Clean Filth” 2024 $6M – $8M Netflix Roast of Tom Brady viral moment 2025 $8M – $10M Hosted 82nd Golden Globe Awards (solo) 2026 $10M (Celebrity Net Worth) Active touring, new specials in development

Interesting Facts

Nikki Glaser is the first woman in history to host the Golden Globe Awards solo , doing so on January 5, 2025 .

is the , doing so on . Her 2025 Golden Globes pay was reportedly lower than Jerrod Carmichael’s $500,000 from 2023 , which she addressed on The Howard Stern Show .

was reportedly lower than from , which she addressed on . She has released four stand-up specials : “Perfect” (2016) , “Bangin'” (2019) , “Good Clean Filth” (2022) , and “Someday You’ll Die” (2024) .

: , , , and . She co-hosted “You Up with Nikki Glaser” on SiriusXM for several years.

on for several years. She studied English Literature at the University of Kansas , transferring from the University of Colorado Boulder .

at the , transferring from the . She was a Last Comic Standing contestant at age 22, finishing in the top 20 .

contestant at age 22, finishing in the . She is a public advocate for mental health awareness and eating disorder recovery .

and . She is a self-described Taylor Swift superfan who has publicly discussed her significant spending on Eras Tour tickets .

who has publicly discussed her significant spending on . She continues to live near St. Louis, Missouri, despite her national profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nikki Glaser’s net worth in 2026?

Nikki Glaser’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The figure reflects income from her stand-up tours, Netflix and HBO Max specials, podcasts, and high-profile hosting work, including the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

How old is Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser is 41 years old as of 2026. She was born on June 1, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How much did Nikki Glaser earn for hosting the 2025 Golden Globes?

The exact figure has not been disclosed publicly. However, Glaser told Howard Stern that she earned less than Jerrod Carmichael’s $500,000 from the 2023 Golden Globes, suggesting her fee likely fell between $250,000 and $450,000.

Who is Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend?

She is in a long-term relationship with Chris Convy, a writer and producer. The couple lives together in the St. Louis area and keeps their relationship largely private.

How many stand-up specials has Nikki Glaser released?

She has released four major specials: “Perfect” (2016) on Comedy Central, “Bangin'” (2019) on Netflix, “Good Clean Filth” (2022), and “Someday You’ll Die” (2024), both on HBO Max.

Why is Nikki Glaser called the “Queen of Roasts”?

She earned the title for her standout performances at Comedy Central Roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin, and especially for her viral performance at the 2024 Netflix Roast of Tom Brady, which is widely considered one of the best roast sets of the modern era.

Where did Nikki Glaser go to college?

She studied English Literature at the University of Kansas, transferring there from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Final Thoughts

Nikki Glaser’s $10 million net worth in 2026 is the product of two decades of disciplined live performance combined with a remarkable cultural moment in 2024–2025 that propelled her into the mainstream. From her early days at open mics in Kansas to a historic solo hosting gig at the Golden Globe Awards, her arc is one of slow, repeatable growth — the kind of career that compounds rather than spikes.

What makes Nikki Glaser particularly interesting from a financial perspective is her unusual public stance on money. She does not chase billionaire wealth, and she has openly stated that her income goals revolve around supporting her family rather than maximizing personal status. That clarity of purpose is rare in modern celebrity culture, and it strengthens the durability of her brand. As her tour grosses, streaming residuals, and hosting fees continue to grow through 2026 and beyond, her net worth is likely to climb steadily — a result not of luck, but of disciplined craft married to the right viral moment.

Related reads on Guide Net Worth:

References & Sources

This article references publicly available reporting and interviews from the following sources:

Celebrity Net Worth — Primary source for the $10M net worth estimate.

— Primary source for the $10M net worth estimate. Parade — Coverage of Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes pay reveal.

— Coverage of Golden Globes pay reveal. The Howard Stern Show — Glaser’s own comments on her Golden Globes compensation.

— own comments on her Golden Globes compensation. In Depth with Graham Bensinger — 2022 interview discussing her financial goals.

— 2022 interview discussing her financial goals. Variety — Coverage of her Golden Globes hosting and Netflix Tom Brady Roast.

— Coverage of her Golden Globes hosting and Netflix Tom Brady Roast. The Hollywood Reporter — Reporting on her career milestones and roast performances.

— Reporting on her career milestones and roast performances. Deadline — Industry coverage of her tour and project announcements.

— Industry coverage of her tour and project announcements. Netflix Public Viewership Disclosures — Roast of Tom Brady viewership data.

— Roast of Tom Brady viewership data. Dick Clark Productions / CBS — Golden Globes host announcement (January 2025).

— Golden Globes host announcement (January 2025). Comedy Central — Roast history and special programming credits.

Disclaimer: All net worth figures referenced in this article are estimates compiled from publicly available reporting. Exact contract values, fee structures, and personal income figures are not publicly disclosed. Readers are encouraged to consult primary entertainment industry sources for the most current figures.